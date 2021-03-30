CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board spent close to 90 minutes last Thursday as it continued site-plan review of the 105-room, four-story hotel project, proposed to be build on the site of the existing Intervale Motel.
The 3.66-acre parcel and 16-room motel were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to Viewpoint North Conway LLC, a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel, in December for $3.4 million.
A major concession of the night was the board's unanimous rescinding of a 50-foot buffer requirement to the east and south they had been approved Feb. 25.
That concession was suggested by town attorney Peter Malia as a sign of good faith to the developers and was made with no conditions, so the board could reinstitute it at a later date if necessary.
Malia said that could give project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers time to potentially make design changes to alleviate nuisance concerns raised by nearby residents Feb. 25.
Malia’s suggestion followed a demand for the buffer to be dropped by McAllister and attorney John J. Ratigan of DTC (Donahue Tucker and Ciandella) Lawyers of Exeter, who represented the developers.
After Malia made his suggestion, Town Planning Director Tom Irving suggested the board craft such a motion and take a vote, which it did.
Sixteen local residents who filed a nuisance complaint at the planning board’s Feb. 25 meeting were represented by attorney Roy W. Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur Law Firm of Manchester. Several attended Thursday's meeting.
Also present was McAllister, supported by Ratigan, who said the project should be treated no differently than others at have come before the board which met all current town zoning stipulations.
McAllister submitted photos of other projects (Home Depot, the Red Jacket's Kahuna Laguna Water Park and Taco Bell) which abut residential properties yet where a 50-foot buffer was not required. Instead, he said, the planning board, simply asked for vegetative borders or a cedar fence.
Imposing the 50-foot buffer would “constitute a taking of the applicant’s property rights," he said.
Selectmen's representative and former longtime planning board chair Steve Porter countered that "Intervale Crossroad is zoned commercial and there is a problem with that dating back to the 1980s.
"When we put in zoning, no one ever thought anyone would put in anything this big,” said Porter, adding that the three structures McAllister used for comparison are not as tall as the proposed four-story hotel.
Porter also noted it is not the town’s problem that the developers bought the parcel before receiving all approvals, saying that is contrary to how most development transactions are done. “This is a whole different ballgame.”
“Yet it is zoned the same, commercial,” said McAllister, to which Porter said, “I am not going to argue with you as again, this was an oversight that we should have tackled 10 to 15 years ago. But we didn’t – but now the opportunity is there for us to do it right.”
After further discussion, Malia made his suggestion to rescind the 50-foot buffer.
Planning board member Ailie Byers at one point asked McAllister to clarify a news story stating the hotel would include a rooftop restaurant and lounge.
McAllister responded that the proposed restaurant would be located on the first floor and there would be a separate rooftop lounge and both would be “accessory to the hotel” and "not open to the general public."
He said he did not factor in additional parking because those facilities would be limited to hotel guests.
“But it could be (open to the public) down the road," Porter said. "Look at the Red Jacket — that originally was not open to the public but now it is. But they have the parking. If you were to put in a rooftop lounge, then maybe there ought to be a consideration to enclose it.”
A traffic study being required by the town will have a great impact on the proposal, McAllister said, saying he cannot design to those impacts until the report is completed and reviewed by Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
When it was his turn to talk, Tilsley said the nuisance complaint is pursuant to Section 110-39 of the Conway Site Plan Review Regulations in the town’s zoning ordinance.
Allegations from the complaint include that the proposed hotel would "completely disrupt” the neighbors’ way of life. The filing claims that although the town’s site-plan review regulations do not define the term nuisance, they add that the state of New Hampshire Supreme Court’s definition of the term is “instructive”:
That court says “a private nuisance may be defined as an activity which results in an unreasonable interference with the use and enjoyment of another property” citing Robie v. Lillis, 112 N.H. 492, 495 (1972).
Most of those who spoke during public comment cited negative neighborhood impacts, outlining the points in the nuisance complaint: the project as proposed was too tall; the size was disproportionate; it would not be compatible with the neighborhood; it would bring noise and light pollution; it would be six times larger than the existing motel; it would bring negative traffic; it would obstruct views and it would negatively impact neighboring property values.
Speakers included Mountain View Estates president Mike Sprecht; Eliza Grant of Balcony Seat View; Soloman Rosman, Colleen Arons, Byant Etheridge, and Courtney and James Wrigley.
“Please consider the neighborhood. This building is not of the right size. This is going to take an already busy area and it’s going to make it worse,” said Specht.
One who spoke in favor of the project was Scott Kudrick, owner of several short-term rental properties in town, including the 1785 Inn across Route 16.
“I know there are complaints but I wanted to share that there are some potential benefits for that end of town if the development is done in the right way,” said Kudrick, holding an old photo of the former four-story Intervale House that once stood on the site of the Intervale Motel, noting that 100 years ago, the Intervale depot had as many as four trains a day and that current day businesses such as the non-profit MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Association could benefit from the sale of more passes were the proposed hotel to be properly developed.
Toward the end of public comment, Frechette thanked members of the public for their input, saying it was “really nice to see you here.” She also said she hoped the developers could come up with a less tall building.
Site-plan review was continued to the board’s Aug. 26 meeting, with submission of materials required by 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
