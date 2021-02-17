CONWAY — First-term Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires IV, 33, surprised his colleagues at the end of their meeting last Thursday by announcing that he is leaving town.
“I am moving to Amherst to be with my girlfriend, Natasha (Kypfer, the town planner there). It is a difficult decision, not to be taken lightly,” he told the Sun on Monday.
“I had planned to serve (on the planning board) the whole three years, but I met somebody important,” he explained.
It remains to be seen whether Sires will resign from the three-year post he was elected to last April.
“I need to talk further with Tom (Irving, the town planning director) and Holly (Meserve, planning assistant). I would essentially have to step down by Feb. 23 so the seat could be put on the ballot (for the April 13 election) or someone could serve an appointed position for a year," Sires said, adding, "I spoke to someone about possibly running, so hopefully they will run."
Another option, he said, was perhaps serving through April. "Then someone could be appointed through April 2022. I should know more by the end of the week."
Contacted this week, Irving said he had consulted with Town Clerk Louise Inkell regarding the potential vacancy.
He said Inkell had contacted the N.H. Secretary of State's office, which concurred that the resignation must be made effective by the day prior to the filing period in order for the position to be on the warrant for candidates.
"So the individual would no longer be a member of the Planning Board effective Feb. 23 (in order) for the remainder of the position to appear on the ballot," Irving said Inkell told him. "Or, someone would be appointed to the open seat for one year until the next election and the position would appear as a seat for a one-year term in 2022."
Sires said he plans to telecommute to his marketing post at Rapid Insight, a data analytics company located in the Technology Village in Conway, three days a week from Amherst and to come to Conway two days a week to work in person.
Sires has been an active member of the planning board, last month proposing a cluster construction of smaller homes to help ease the housing shortage in town. The board agreed it was a good idea but needed further revision before being presented to voters.
Along with new members Ben Colbath, Sarah Frechette, Ailie Byers, and selectmen's representative Steve Porter, he has made affordable housing a prime goal.
Sires also has been a voice of reason concerning the regulation of short-term rentals, and last week led the board's measured response to a developer's proposal to build a large, four-story hotel across from the Scenic Overlook in Intervale.
