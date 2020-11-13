CONWAY — Giovanna Cook-Buell, a sixth-grader at Pine Tree School in Center Conway, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a competition sponsored by the Conway Area Lions Club.
Giovanna’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted to clubs worldwide in the 33rd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
The Peace Poster Contest was created in 1988 to give young people the opportunity to creatively express their feelings for world peace and to share their visions with the world,” the Lions Clubs website, lionsclubs,org, states.
“Approximately 600,000 children from 75 countries participate in the contest annually. Lions clubs sponsor the contest, open to children ages 11-13, in local schools or organized, sponsored youth groups, such as Scouts and Boys and Girls Clubs," it said.
"The contest provides Lions with the chance to interact with young people in their communities, introducing the youth to international understanding, as well as giving Lions a vehicle for obtaining positive publicity for their clubs.”
Pine Tree School Principal Dr. Aimee Frechette said 10 students participated in the contest at the school. All of the entries were displayed on Friday as part of World Kindness Day.
“World Kindness Day is a global day that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world,” according to the Inspire Kindness website.
“This day, celebrated on Nov. 13 of each year, has the purpose is to help everyone understand that compassion for others is what binds us all together. This understanding has the power to bridge the gap between nations.”
“The poster contest is all about peace through service,” said Frechette. “That’s a message we strive to share with our kiddos every day.”
The posters, according to Frechette, was blind-judged by the entire school staff (meaning the artists were not identified), and then photos of all 10 entries were sent to Kathy Barry of the Conway Area Lions Club, whose members also weighed in on the top choice.
“Giovanna really did an amazing job,” Frechette said. “We think her poster is an excellent representative for our school.”
Posters were judged on their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Peace through service.”
"Giovanna’s poster will advance to face stiff competition through the district, multiple districts and international rounds of competition to declare a grand prize winner,” said Conway Area Lions Club President Alicia Gildea.
The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an awards ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will receive a certificate and cash award of $500.
"Our club is cheering for Giovanna as her amazing poster advances in the competition, and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world.” Gildea said.
