CONWAY — Pine Tree School is now the first school in SAU 9 to move into the red COVID-19 designation this school year. While short of going to fully remote schooling — taking home Chromebooks as happened during the first year of the pandemic — the Pandas will be following strict guidelines in smaller cohorts and with Project SUCCEED, the before- and after-school program, going on hiatus until after Thanksgiving.
The K-6 school in Center Conway jumped to a record 15 cases last Friday, prompting Superintendent Kevin Richard to take action.
After speaking with Principal Aimee Frechette, “I have moved Pine Tree School into the red COVID protocols," Richard told the Sun on Friday afternoon.
"With each transition the approach is to increase mitigation strategies to address transmission of the virus," he said.
“Each school is treated differently regarding moving from one color to the next ... as a result of a number of factors (positive cases among students and staff, community transmission levels, higher student absenteeism, strain on staffing, etc.)," Richard said.
"The move to red (at Pine Tree) requires adjustments within the school environment including: reducing interactions between cohorts; canceling before- and after-school programming; increased cleaning; continued screening of students; eating lunch in classrooms; and increased social distancing when possible," he said.
"We will do all that we can to keep our students face-to-face, but there is an increasing possibility that we may have to go remote for a period of time,” Richard warned.
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels, moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels, moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
Under green operating conditions, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks are required at all times.
Regardless of color phase at schools, masking is required at all times on school buses.
Richard said a number of staff are “either positive or cannot be at school because other family members (were in close contact). Officials have seen a sharp increase in absentees at not only Pine Tree but across the district.
“We’re seeing a number of multiple cases within a family,” he said.
Six of the seven schools in SAU 9, with the exception of Jackson Grammar, which has not had a case since Feb. 5, reported COVID cases last week.
Kennett High had 10 active cases, followed by eight at Kennett Middle, five at Conway Elementary, three at John H. Fuller Elementary and two at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
“I just saw where we’re the fourth-highest state in the nation when it comes to active cases,” Richard said. “The numbers have been out of control.”
According the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, there were 744 new positive cases in the Granite State, including 43 in Carroll County, along with five additional deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.
“Pam Stimpson (SAU 9 special services director) has put in a tremendous amount of time organizing the SASS testing, and so far it has been successful,” Richard said of the voluntary Safer at School Screening Program, which provides weekly free COVID testing for students and staff who opt into the program.
“With the numbers as high as they are, testing can help to identify asymptomatic individuals to help slow down transmission. I do think that increased testing is a good mitigation strategy,” RIchard said.
Richard and fellow administrators were told in August by State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan that the Granite State would likely see a spike in COVID cases by mid-October due to the Delta variant of the virus.
“I am hopeful that we are getting at the height of the transmission numbers,” Richard said. “New Hampshire is now at No. 4 in the country for the highest transmission level. We are also working with the medical community to help with the vaccination of 5-11-year-olds.”
