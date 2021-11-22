CONWAY — Kelly Drew, president of the North Conway Rotary Club, reports that this year’s 65th North Conway Rotary Radio Auction held Nov. 8-11 on Mt. Washington Radio Group’s WMWV 93.5-FM was a success after not having been held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"If everyone comes in to pay and pick up their items, we should raise (including sponsorships) about $26,000. Not sure what the net will be yet, but should be in the vicinity of around $22,000," said Drew.
Drew notes that those lucky auction call-in participants who made winning bids may pick up their items at the Streetside in Settlers Green in the unit between the Kate Spade and Columbia stores. Pickup dates and hours are as follows: Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 4, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m.-noon.
For further information, email Drew at kelly@ladrew.com.
