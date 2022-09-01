CONWAY — “The general feel is really good,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said of the first day back after touring all seven schools in the district on Thursday. “Lots of smiling faces among students and staff.”
All SAU 9 schools — Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree schools in Conway along with the Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School — reported a smooth first day.
In MSAD 72, which includes the New Suncook School in Lovell, Maine; the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine; and the Brownfield-Denmark School in Denmark, Maine, classes started on Wednesday. There will be no school on Friday or Labor Day Monday.
Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in North Conway also opened Thursday with an early-release day.
In SAU 13, school is slated to begin next Tuesday, Sept. 6, for students attending Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth.
Fryeburg Academy and the Robert Frost Charter School also will open for the school year next Tuesday.
Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson started the day with a longstanding tradition.
“We were out on the front lawn at the middle school for the Pledge of Allegiance, and then we welcomed the 100th class going through the building,” Richard said.
At Kennett High, Principal Kevin Carpenter was excited about the new school year.
“We look to start this year on a positive note with staff, students and our KHS community,” he said. “This will include a focus on building positive relationships.”
He added: “This focus will hopefully positively impact our students and staff. We also have a student ambassador program, which Corey Genest (business teacher) has helped to build, where some of our older students will model expectations and support our incoming freshmen and younger students. We are looking forward to a great year and it’s nice to welcome everyone back.”
Also new this year at the high school is a reconfiguration of the administrative team. Two deans of students are replacing the vice principal and student advocate at the Mount Washington Valley Academy (formerly Eagle Academy).
Bernard Coleman will be the dean of freshmen and sophomores, and Marissa (Nicki) Chewning, former MWV Academy Student Advocate, is dean for the juniors and seniors.
Katy Meserve — now Katy Bedley, after getting married over the summer — had served as vice principal at Kennett High for the past seven years, but she opened this school year with Connie the Cougar at Conway Elementary, where she is the new principal.
She succeeds Jason Robert, who is now the assistant principal of the Lincoln-Woodstock (Lin-Wood) Public School, where he is the principal of the elementary school students in grades K-5.
“It’s been amazing,” Bedley said of the first day. “We greeted so many smiling, happy children. It was so fun when I got to watch the kindergartners walk into the cafeteria for the first time. I was able to say hello to each of them and knew almost everyone’s name.”
Bedley said this year’s theme is an acronym for PRIDE — Play, Relationships, Inspiration, Dream and Engagement.
Today, the Cougars plan to do some team-building exercises in the morning and gather in the afternoon for a school picture.
“It’s been perfect,” longtime Conway Elementary Administrative Assistant Cathy Baker said. “Perfect is the only word to use. We’ve had the perfect first day.”
Baker said that out of a projected enrollment of 198, there are 25 newly registered students this fall. “We had five leave, and three of those were because they couldn’t find affordable housing.”
Thursday marked the final first day of school for Jackson Grammar School Principal Gayle Dembowski, who will retire next June after 15 years at the helm of “the little school with the big heart.”
Jackson Grammar, she said, had a terrific opening.
“We had a well-attended ice cream social (Wednesday) night, where families got to say hello, see their classrooms and their classmates to break the ice,” Dembowski said. “Our PTO bought and served the ice cream, and it was agreed by all that it was a nice way to return to school before the official first day.”
She added: “Our school board joined our teachers for luncheon during a teacher workshop day (on Tuesday), and staff enjoyed a basket of school supplies one of the board members generously donated.
“Everyone was hopeful and optimistic about the new year. This is what I will miss most and have always loved about being an educator. Every year is the opportunity for a new start and the chance to make a difference for a child or family,” Dembowski said.
Richard said there were a few minor glitches with some bus routes, but those will be quickly ironed out. Josiah Bartlett Elementary also was without internet service briefly in the morning.
“Some typical glitches with pickup and drop-offs,” Richard said, “but for the most part, it was all good stuff.
“I’m very happy with the opening. The buildings are all in great shape. Again, lots of smiles on faces — we have a lot of good momentum going forward.”
