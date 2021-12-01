CONWAY — Masks or a doctor’s note are still required of anyone attending Conway School Board meetings. A few people voiced displeasure at having to mask up at the board's Nov. 22 meeting. One parent even brought in a gas mask, claiming it's the only true way to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman Joe Lentini has asked everyone to wear masks at meetings since Oct. 12. Seven people refused to mask up at the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, prompting Lentini to adjourn the meeting after only 18 minutes.
On Nov. 22, four attendees wore masks (Jim LeFebvre, Brandi Spurlock, Rich Stimpson and Norman Tregenza) while a fifth (Nella Thompson of Eaton) produced a doctor’s note medically exempting her. A few people without masks gathered outside the glass wall of the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office to view the meeting. A couple of them even brought their own chairs.
During public comments, Kevin Clifford of Madison and Robert Chase of Bartlett came in wearing masks on, made their statements and left.
Clifford questioned the legality of the board's mask mandate. “Can you guys cite the statute, some lawful authority? I know I won’t get an answer, so maybe I can help you.”
Clifford said he invited Lentini and Superintendent Kevin Richard to appear on a nationally syndicated radio show to have a mask discussion but both declined.
“So at this point, your agenda appears to be desperate and unprecedented and dangerous power grab,” he said.
Addressing Lentini, he said, "You know, Dictator Joe, you've drastically overreached your authority. And you've infringed upon the civil liberties and constitutional rights of citizens in New Hampshire.”
Clifford claimed the board was “seeking to interfere with the parent’s role in the education of their children.
“If you really want to protect the students, why don't we use one of these?" he asked, holding up a gas mask.
Richard said he has gotten legal opinions sanctioning the board's right to impose a mask mandate at their meetings.
“You’re not a municipality,” Clifford said. “You cannot pass a decree. You're also violating civil rights. ... The school board may not infringe on the liberty of the public by assuming control over their persons through imposing the face-covering requirement. This has been upheld by many, many federal cases.”
Chase agreed with much of what Clifford brought up.
“I was deeply disappointed at the last school board meeting, the action taken by the chairman Joe Lentini,” he said. "I believe that that was an illegal activity, and there was no interest on the part of any of the parents or citizens who attended the meeting in seeing the meeting canceled."
Chase said the meeting should have been held in the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium at Kennett Middle School, which is a much larger venue.
Chase spoke of civil rights being violated at the Nov. 8 meeting.
“The idea that the chairman at his own discretion can just adjourn the meeting because people showed up at a public meeting without a face mask, it's kind of ridiculous,” he said. “There was no vote, there was no motion. And we just adjourn the meeting, everybody scurries out, as if you were instantly going to catch a disease by being in the same room with people without a mask.”
He added: “Meanwhile, you all are going to the grocery stores, y'all are going to other venues, going to restaurants, there are people without masks, right? I mean, it's the height of hypocrisy, to try to come into this public meeting, and enforce this policy on everybody. You don’t have the authority to do that. The authority of the school board is limited to pupils and teachers.”
Chase said he does not intend to wear a mask at future meetings.
“Today, we're here with masks on so that we can be heard, and so that you can do the business at the school board,” he said.
“You can have your budget meeting, but we don't intend to come to every one of these meetings with face masks. If it's your intention to require such a thing, then we will take other measures necessary to enforce the fact that our civil rights permit us to attend these meetings, without face masks."
Chase added: “If you're comfortable having it in the gym, we're comfortable doing it in the gym. If you're comfortable having us here without face masks, we're comfortable having it here. But we would appreciate that you provide us with some indication, as opposed to just when we walk into the room and shutting down a meeting, and then blaming it on us, or having The Conway Daily Sun blame it on the parents who showed up as if we were trying to disrupt the meeting, which is certainly not the case.”
