WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), co-chair of the bipartisan House Small Business Caucus, on Thursday helped pass HR 3807, which would replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and establish a “Hard-Hit Industries Award Program” to keep employees on the payroll at businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. New Hampshire’s restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment industries have faced innumerable challenges over the past two years,” said Pappas, whose family owns Puritan Restaurant in Manchester.
“That’s why it is critical we replenish the assistance available to those small businesses that were waiting in line and shut out of getting the help they need,” Pappas said.
“This legislation also provides additional flexibility in how businesses use these funds. I’m glad to support this bill and urge the Senate to quickly take it up so that we can get these funds out the door to businesses as soon as possible,” he added.
Pappas — who is seeking a third term — helped to pass the American Rescue Plan Act, legislation that established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and distributed $28.6 billion to restaurants across the country — including over $90.6 million to hundreds of Granite State businesses. New Hampshire is home to 3,149 food and drink establishments, which employ 47,000 people across the state.
Pappas also helped to pass legislation that established and amended the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, which has delivered $26.6 million to 31 businesses across New Hampshire’s First District.
The Relief for Restaurants & Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act provides $42 billion to replenish the RRF so restaurants that have yet to receive relief can apply for this assistance. In addition, it provides $13 billion to establish the Hard Hit Industries Award Program, to assist small businesses with 200 or fewer employees that have experienced 40 percent or more in lost revenue. It also updates the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program to provide entertainment venues with more flexibility to use federal relief funds.
