CONWAY — Get ready for a big winter season, with people affected by the pandemic flocking to ski, snowshoe and snowmobile in the White Mountains, much as they did hiking and biking this summer.
That was the message U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) heard from local recreation and ski industry leaders during a Zoom roundtable discussion Wednesday.
Taking part were Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski New Hampshire, based in Conway; Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort of North Conway; Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation; Tyler Ray of the Granite Outdoor Alliance and Granite Backcountry Alliance; and Peter Gagne of Northenr Extremes Snowmobiles of Bartlett.
Pappas, who was recently re-elected to a second term, said he wanted to hear their views on how to encourage Granite Staters to safely participate in outdoor recreation activiities this winter.
He also said he is working with the rest of the state’s congressional delegation to get passage of another stimulus relief package.
“I feel more optimistic than I have at any point over the last eight months that we'll see something come together,” said Pappas.
Keeler and Wilcox highlighted steps the ski industry is taking to adapt to pandemic restrictions, including social distancing, mask wearing everywhere but skiing on the trails, and online limited ticket sales.
Keeler said SkiNH on its website skinh.com is promoting a “Know Before You Go” campaign, advising all skiers and riders to research areas' policies.
“We’ve worked together with managers and lots of other folks in the ski industry,” said Keeler, “both in the state and nationally, to learn best practices, how are you doing things, getting suggestions and ideas on really working together and also working collaboratively as well with folks in the state government.
"I'm trying to do everything we can to have a safe as possible ski season as we can. Because we know that people want to get outside, we certainly saw that over the spring and summer and fall months.”
Wilcox said Cranmore has canceled apres ski and requires dining reservations at Zip's Pub. He said many of the practices that were put in place this summer for advance tickets and limiting snow tubing to block times last winter have put the area in good stead for the "new norm."
Wilcox said things went smoothly as the resort's 83rd season started last weekend.
“I call it kind of a soft opening, which was nice, because the valley was fairly quiet. And it was a good sort of dry run for our staff," he said.
He said ski areas "are working collectively because we all want to make sure we are consistent in our offerings to some degree ... We’re all competitors, but we're all working together to make this work.”
He and Keeler said many areas saw a jump in season pass sales because of the new limitations on day tickets at some areas.
Wilcox said that Cranmore stopped selling season passes a month ago and will be limiting the number of day passes in order to maintain crowd control.
He added that Cranmore will have two outdoor food trucks this season.
Skiers and riders are also being encouraged to use their vehicles as "mini-base lodges" as well. People will not be able to bring their ski bags into the lodge, for example, he said.
He said Cranmore will move the youth ski race program to later in the afternoon after crowds disperse. The resort has added more lights to the slopes to enable late afternoon racing, Wilcox said.
Commenting on an expected surge in backcountry skiing, Ray said both the GBA and GSA are promoting an educational "Ski Kind" campaign. "Basically it's a backcountry code of conduct," he said.
Gagne said that given a good snowfall seasol, those in the snowmobile business are expecting strong demand for snow machines much as the boating and ATV industry saw last summer.
He and the others said they expect to see more midweek use, with people having freer schedules as they work remotely.
Educating resource users in proper trail etiquette remains a priority, Gagne said.
“The New Hampshire Snowmobile Association has been very active as far as promoting the good stewardship out there because there are going to be a lot more riders," he said.
"My understanding from the Bureau of Trails is that New Hampshire registrations are up, so that will help fund the grooming operations. Because in New Hampshire, it is all self-funded. There's nothing that comes from the general fund. So yeah, we are cautiously optimistic. And I just want to echo what Tyler said about the need to educate visitors,” said Gagne.
Jackson Ski Touring's Chandler agreed, saying cross-country skiing also will see an increase in participation. She said they had a soft opening for the season Monday.
