By Paula Tracy
CONCORD — Communities should eliminate school resource officers and reallocate resources from the police to counselors and social workers, a statewide commission on law enforcement accountability was advised at its meeting on Friday.
It also received recommendations on ways to deal with the public and mental health matters by diverting a police response to trained mental health-care workers for better outcomes.
Attorney Anna Elbroch, Rudman Teaching Fellow at the University of New Hampshire School of Law told the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that SROs contribute to “a school-to-prison pipeline.” She said there is no conclusive evidence that SROs make schools safer and in the cases of mass school shootings at Columbine, Parkland and Virginia Tech, all occurred with armed security present.
“I see opportunities for police to create relationships outside of schools but not inside,” she told Commissioner of Safety Robert Quinn who asked if she saw any opportunity to enhance current SRO training programs.
“There are too many opportunities for students to feel uncomfortable,” with a uniformed police officer permanently stationed in their schools, she said.
Elbroch has been an attorney in New Hampshire for 19 years with 16 years as a public defender focusing on child advocacy.
Elbroch said statistics show juvenile crime is decreasing nationally and in the Granite State but school discipline is still very high and disproportionate to children of color.
In providing testimony, she said that in 2019 the state Division for Children Youth and Families served 3,071 children of which 499 were placed in residential institutions, including 101 to the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Elbroch said reforms in law have helped reduce the number of children going into the criminal justice system but schools were a different situation. Schools with SROs have five times more arrests for students on disorderly conduct charges than schools that do not have school resource officers, she said. “The permanent presence of law enforcement in schools leads to more discipline and overcriminalization of student behaviors in schools….(and) disproportionately end up in the juvenile justice system and the adult criminal justice system.”
As a parent, she said, her eighth-grader once texted her that she was hiding in the woods behind her school because there was a report of an active shooter on the campus. It was a false alarm, but it was terrifying for all and she said it did not matter to her or her daughter that there was an SRO in the school.
Some members said SROs might deter crimes, however, and that metric could not be easily researched.
Hanover Chief of Police Charlie Dennis, president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police and a member of the commission, said he did not think that disbanding SROs was a good idea but he thought that there are ways to work collaboratively and improve training.
Joseph Lescaze, ACLU-NH’s smart justice organizer and a member of the commission, said he wanted to talk with Elbroch about exclusionary discipline and the focus on students of color.
“What are the long-term effects of that?” Lescaze asked Elbroch.
She responded: “Not only are they labeled by school officials as ‘the bad kids’ but they also to any disruption in school (: ie suspension and removal) can impact academic success…they are then under this microscope of how their behavior is looked at.”
The students realize they are not able to succeed and it can result in them becoming involved in the justice system, she said.
“If you go to the prison right now I guarantee you there are people who couldn’t get out of the juvenile justice system…after just once being suspended,” she said.
Schools are where people need to learn and grow and not be a place for the overcriminalization of student behavior, she said.
Quinn said he wanted to showcase a document developed a few years ago by the NH School Safety Preparation Task Force. He called it “a living document” which touches upon many of the issues discussed by Elbroch’s testimony.
James McKim, president of the Manchester NH NAACP questioned how is school different from the rest of the world?
Elbroch responded: “Schools are different because the students are not adults and public schools are being entrusted to develop good citizens,” adding schools should not be deferring discipline to an armed officer.
