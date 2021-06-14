CONWAY — Selectmen voted last week to let outdoor dining continue through Dec. 1 even though the governor's emergency order that originally enabled it has expired.
Last May, in response to state pandemic guidelines that allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining, a permitting process was instituted in the town, administered by John Eastman, Conway Parks and Recreation director.
At a meeting this March, selectmen decided to give restaurants the option to continue outdoor dining if they refiled for another permit.
At that meeting, Selectman Carl Thibodeau said outdoor dining is a "wonderful thing" and that he hopes the town's dining establishments take advantage of the opportunity.
"It gave the valley an overall presence of being open for business, that you're welcome to come here — 'we'd like you to come eat with us,' and so on and so forth," said Thibodeau. "It was a great thing. I would really like to see this become more of the norm."
At that time, Town Manager Tom Holmes noted the permits are free and generally approved within 24 hours.
Last Tuesday, Holmes said when they discussed this summer's permit in March they said it would be good until Gov. Chris Sununu lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants.
"It is unclear whether the outdoor dining practice is now allowed or not based on your original motion," said Holmes.
"So we're asking for clarification with a motion saying continue with through X (time period) without without regard to the governor's restrictions."
Thibodeau said he recalled a group of restaurant owners coming in during the early part of the year and asking for clarification, and the selectmen told them that they would continue it through the fall.
But Holmes said the staff is still looking for clarification of the intent of the board.
Thibodeau made a motion to extend the outdoor dining permit through the end of the season, and Selectman Steve Porter suggested the motion be refined to include a date.
Thibodeau responded by making a motion to say the permits would expire on Dec. 1. His motion passed 5-0.
Thibodeau and Holmes also suggested that the planning board and the new planner, who will replace Tom Irving, who is retiring, should look into the possibility of allowing outdoor dining every year.
"I would like to see this become a permanent possibility," said Thibodeau. "It's been well-received. It breathes life into the valley. Go up the Strip, and there's people sitting out there and then eating outdoors and having a grand old time. And I think it's a positive aspect that is refreshing. Some of the negativity that we've been through."
Selectmen then moved on to outdoor liquor sales.
Holmes said the state liquor commission would like to see an approval letter from selectmen before they will allow alcohol to be sold in the outdoor dining areas.
"We are recommending that the board take a case-by-case basis and approve each establishment individually based on the circumstances of that establishment," said Holmes.
Selectmen voted 5-0 to follow Holmes' recommendation.
Establishments that obtained the outdoor dining permits included: Priscilla’s Country Kitchen, Boston Brothers Pizza, Delaney’s Hole in the Wall, Tuckerman Brewing Co., Chef’s Bistro, Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing, Stairway Cafe, Cigar Shenanigans, Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro, Fiesta Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Sea Dog Brewing Co., the Muddy Moose, the Met Coffeehouse; The Lobster Trap, Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers, Flatbread Co., the Underground Cafe and Bagels Plus, Merlino’s and 99 Restaurant.
