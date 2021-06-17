OSSIPEE — The Friends of Ossipee Rail Trail (FORT) is advocating for the public use of rail lines for trails. They are inviting the public to a forum on that topic to be held June 30.
The Ossipee Downtowns & Trails Forum will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Gazebo on Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, near the Ossipee Main Street Program at 15 Moultonville Road. Rain date is July 1.
A flier says: “After the ice cream social, join the Friends of the Ossipee Rail Trail, UNH Cooperative Extension and Ossipee Development Council for an outdoor community forum to share insights from our recent Downtowns & Trails program and discuss the possibilities of building a rail trail connecting the villages of Ossipee.”
Dr. Shannon Rogers from the UNH Cooperative Extension Service will be giving a presentation.
According to a bio of Rogers on the UNH website, she is the “state specialist of nature-based economic development on the Community and Economic Development Team.”
Chris Elliott and Joy Gagnon, representatives of the Ossipee Economic Development Council, explained FORT to selectmen on Monday. The council consists of Matt Trahan (Chair), Misty Ryder, Ash Fischbein, Phil Villari, Pat Jones, Elliot and Gagnon.
“This is not a fundraiser, we’re not asking for money,” said Elliott, adding they will be asking the public to get interested in the project.
Elliott said Rogers’ presentation will be the culmination of two years’ worth of work. He said in 2019, town voters authorized a study of the economic value of adding a rail trail.
“I think we can all understand even beyond having economic benefits of having a rail trail, there are social benefits, recreational benefits, and I as an educator would say there are school benefits,” said Elliott.
The group is talking to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation about getting permission to let people walk along a 5.5-mile section from the town center to Route 41. They said NH DOT would like a letter of support from selectmen before that permission can be granted.
Gagnon said organizers want to make sure using the rail line during their event would be “legitimate.” Ossipee selectmen’s chair Jonathan Smith said it was an active rail bed but said he didn’t have problem with writing a letter of support. Selectman Martha Eldridge seemed to agree.
In an email to the Sun, Gagnon said, “If given permission from DOT, we will encourage people to walk a small section of the railroad tracks to get a feel for what the trail will be like.”
Bruce Stuart, president of the Cotton Valley Rail Trail Club, a group of railway motorcar enthusiasts said his club wants to take part in the conversation. He’d like to have the trail alongside of the tracks, not between them, where feasible, which will prevent it from interfering with the rail cars. He said snowmobile clubs should be invited to join the discussion, too.
