CONWAY — Asbestos has been found at the old Conway Community Building on East Main Street, and selectmen have voted to tear it down before selling the property, according to Town Manager Tom Holmes.
In May, town residents voted 1,003-410 to allow selectmen to sell the former recreation facility located at 1808 East Main St. in Center Conway. Last year, the rec center was moved into an unused portion of Kennett Middle School. Since then, it's been left vacant.
The property comprises about 4.3 acres and includes a Little League/softball/baseball diamond.
Asked by the Sun what is happening with the rec center, Holmes made a statement at Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, saying, "We have had testing done and have found numerous cases of asbestos.
"Without getting into specifics, the board is going to consider where to go from here. The testing document will be available to the public tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, and we are going to notify the parties that are interested in various projects at the rec that the existence of the asbestos is there," he said.
Asked if the asbestos would interfere with the sale, Holmes said that would be up to the parties who had made the offers.
On Wednesday, he said in an email: "The selectmen have decided to have the building demolished prior to any sale. They are considering several options as to its demolition."
Ideas floated in the past for new uses of the building included a brewery, senior housing and recreation.
In March, the North Conway Tennis Association put forth a proposal to use the building for indoor tennis courts.
On Wedesday, Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, head of the tennis association, said: "The North Conway Tennis Association is alive and well and still very much interested in the site to locate a building with two tennis courts. Obviously, this is at the selectmen's discretion, and will wait and see what happens."
Earlier this year, Holmes asked a number of local real estate professionals for their estimate of the value of the property. That information won't be released yet.
"Information regarding the potential sale of property to which the town may be party to is exempt from 91A and the disclosure of the information you are seeking might adversely affect the town's negotiating position in a sale scenario," said Holmes Thursday.
Also Wednesday, Holmes provided the Sun with a copy of the limited asbestos-containing materials inspection repor signed by Stephen McPherson, senior safety and health professional for the Concord-based Lawson Group, a health and safety consultant.
In his Aug. 4 cover letter to Conway Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli, McPherson wrote that the inspection of the community building took place over two separate visits, July 16 and 21.
Asbestos materials, the report said, were found in both the old school building and in the gym.
In the old school it was found in the pipes and fitting insulation; in basement floor tiles and glue daubs; in old offices and display boards.
In the gym, asbestos material was found in the floor type and tile adhesives in places like the lobby, ticket booth and gym office.
