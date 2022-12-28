COLEBROOK — North Country publisher John D. Harrigan of Colebrook died at age 75 on Monday at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital after being diagnosed with advanced cancer in November, said his sister, Mary Trowbridge.
During his 52-year career in journalism, Harrigan made many friends. Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, was one of those longtime friends.
“John had an inherent and unshakeable sense of place, a quality too seldom celebrated,” Savage said.
Savage said Harrigan “understood and embraced the idea that place is defined not just by mountains and rivers and forests but also by the culture of the people who sculpt an existence from the land. As a writer, he storied the North Country so fervently that he became a symbol of its identity. New Hampshire will miss him.”
Barbara Tetreault, retired managing editor of the Berlin Sun, said Harrigan “was an independent voice and not afraid to tackle controversial issues” and will be missed.
“Not enough has been said about the number of reporters he nurtured and trained as publisher of the Coos County Democrat and later the News and Sentinel — many with no prior experience in reporting,” she said, adding, “John also had a sense of humor that manifested itself in pothole ads and April Fool’s editions.”
Harrigan was a leading and passionate voice in opposition to the Northern Pass transmission project that would have brought Hydro-Quebec power to southern New England.
Calling hours are set for Friday afternoon at Jenkins and Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook with a reception to follow.
Born April 22, 1947, in Littleton to Frederick and Esther (White) Harrigan, he became the second of three generations of newspaper publishers, including his father, the late Judge Fred Harrigan and daughter, Karen Doolan, Trowbridge noted.
He leaves three children, Karen Doolan of Lancaster, John Michael Harrigan of St. Louis, Mo., and Kathryn Elba Harrigan of Derry; also two sisters, Susan Jane Benjaminson of New York, N.Y., and Mary Trowbridge of Bridgewater, Conn.
Harrigan worked for several years full-time for the New Hampshire Sunday News early in his career, which ran his column Woods, Water and Wildlife, for 37 years, one of the longest-running columns in New Hampshire.
He continued to write North Country Notebook for the dozen papers in the Meredith-based Salmon Press group and contributed the “The View from Above the Notches” for InDepthNH.org.
At one time, he owned the Coös County Democrat and The Northern Beacon in Lancaster and the News and Sentinel in Colebrook, as well as Coös Junction Press, a newspaper printing plant.
A first-year college dropout, Harrigan worked at the Ethan Allen furniture factory before working at the Lorden Lumber Co. in Milford in 1967.
In 1968, he landed a job at the then-afternoon daily Nashua Telegraph, where he soon went from darkroom trainee to engraver to holding down the police, fire and court beats and writing his first regular column.
In 2020, the New England Newspaper and Press Association named him to its New England Newspaper Hall of Fame. Calling him “the quintessential newsman,” the association honored Harrigan at its Hall of Fame dinner at the Boston Renaissance Waterfront Hotel on Feb. 7, 2020.
InDepthNH’s Nancy West, who helped write the nomination to the hall, said: “Although he doesn’t have a Wikipedia page and has zero Twitter followers — and he’s a little vague about his relationship with Facebook — he is often written about in New Hampshire and New England magazines. One article described him as The King of the North Country (New Hampshire Magazine, Dec. 19, 2016). One learns from that article that he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news in 1998.”
It is nearly impossible to fathom what his work meant on a horrific day in August 1997, earning him that Pulitzer nod, when Harrigan’s small town and his newspaper were cast into a spotlight created by an unspeakable tragedy.
Crazed killer Carl Drega fatally shot two police officers before invading Harrigan’s News and Sentinel building and gunning down his editor, Dennis Joos, as well as Harrigan’s longtime friend, local judge Vickie Bunnell. Drega went on to wound four other members of law enforcement before being killed by police in an exchange of gunfire.
Harrigan had been away from the building but rushed back and got the News and Sentinel out that night. Harrigan took charge, dealt with national news media and wrote the bulk of the coverage.
Much more than that, he held his staff together and helped a community understand what had happened that day.
Lesser men would have collapsed and suspended publication. He put his own grief aside and instead gathered the facts for his community of readers.
West, founder of InDepthNH.org, said she loved Harrigan’s humor and loved to copy-edit his columns because they were always perfect.
“His last occasional column for us was in 2020, but he had planned to start writing for us again and mentioned it whenever we spoke. He called the column his ‘rants’ and they brought me and many readers joy and hope. Harrigan had the gift of story telling and I am so glad he told some of them to all of us. We will always miss him,” West said.
Services: The family welcomes his friends, neighbors and colleagues to visitation at Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and those who wish may gather for reminiscing at the Black Bear Tavern after 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Barry Conservation Camp for youth in care of the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, 54 Portsmouth St. Concord, NH 03301, specifying that the gift is for the Barry Camp Fund. Or donations may be made to New Hampshire Public Radio, NHPR, PO Box 9645, Manchester, NH 03108-9645 or.nhpr.org; The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Attn. Anne Truslow, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03301 or forestsociety.org.
InDepthNH.org’s Bob Charest contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.