CONWAY — Selectmen will be seeking comment from residents today about whether to charge for parking in North Conway Village. This is one of many items on the lengthy agenda.
The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at town hall. Item No. 8 is "Paid Parking in North Conway Village." The town already has paid parking at Davis Park, First Bridge and Smith Eastman Landing. Residents and property owners in Conway and Albany don't have to pay per visit if they purchase a sticker from Town Hall. Others have to pay $20 per day
But town staff are asking selectmen to consider charging for parking in North Conway Village as well and the stickers probably won't be valid there.
The Sun spoke to Town Manager Tom Holmes about paid parking Monday. Holmes said the details aren't worked out yet and today's meeting is meant to be a preliminary discussion.
"I'm not going to give out the details until the selectmen hear details first," said Holmes. "I don't want them to read about in the paper before we present to them. But there's not a lot of details there. But so far, there's options."
Holmes added that the point of this discussion is to see if selectmen are interested in the idea before the towns staff spend much time figuring out the details. Among the topics of consideration are should people pay by phone app as they do in Keene or via traditional meters and whether there should be some kind of accommodation for those who work in town.
The end goal is to find new means of revenue in order to prevent property taxes from escalating.
"This is really the kickoff, not the end of the game," said Holmes, adding that chairman David Weathers said he will take public comments during today's discussion.
There will also be a discussion about changing the parking fee structure at Davis Park to possibly be more like Smith-Eastman Landing. As of now, those without stickers are charged $20 per day to visit Davis Park and First Bridge and $3 per hour at Smith-Eastman.
Before the parking discussion, however, there will be a "presentation from Bird Scooters," a company that rents scooters to the public. This is agenda item No. 4.
Holmes said he has seen such scooters in Boston. "You can ride them around town, you can leave them wherever. And you just pay for the time you're on them."
Holmes said the scooters would be registered by the company and are not to be driven on the sidewalk. He said Bird would like to get going on this right away.
"They develop the program for smaller towns when they approached the town about it to see if if we wanted to be part of the program," said Holmes. "It seems like we could just do it for a little while to see if see if it works here."
Bird spokeswoman Lily Gordon sent the Sun a brief statement about their plan.
"Contingent on the approval of the Conway Board of Selectmen, Bird would look forward to bringing our eco-friendly e-scooters to Conway and North Conway this summer," said Gordon.
"We hope to provide residents and visitors with a convenient, environmentally friendly and fun transportation option to explore these vibrant towns, which would join Bird’s global community of more than 400 towns and cities."
Gordon listed the following as benefits of Bird e-scooters:
• Beginner Mode — Great for new riders or those who just want to cruise, this feature offers a gentle acceleration mode that helps riders feel comfortable and build confidence.
• Community Pricing — Our Community Pricing Program offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for our Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
• Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel — Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
• Community Mode — Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
Selectmen will also discuss using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire attendants to monitor the bathrooms at Whitaker Woods.
At the June 21 selectmen's meeting board members voted 3-2 to allow the bathrooms to be open so long as attendants, paid for with up to $25,000 in ARAP money could be found. At the time, selectmen expressed skepticism that anyone would apply for the job.
At the public bathroom committee meeting last week, members said that at least two people have applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.