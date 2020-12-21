BALDWIN, Maine — A North Conway man assaulted two women Friday morning, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
The alleged crimes took place around 9 a.m. at a home on Pequawket Trail (Route 113).
Deputies responded to a 911 call made by a neighboring resident, who reported that a woman arrived at her home dressed inadequately for the weather, including wearing no shoes and walking in the snow in bare feet. The woman stated that she had just escaped an assault at a nearby residence and needed help.
This woman also reported that her friend was still inside the house, along with the elderly homeowner, and that her boyfriend was there threatening them with a knife.
Deputies arrived on scene and found James C. Caston, 26, of North Conway, who denied any problem at the home but had what appeared to be blood on his hands.
Also at the home was the 76-year-old homeowner and another woman who had facial injuries and was wearing a T-shirt covered in blood.
A subsequent investigation determined that Caston and his girlfriend arrived at the residence the previous evening to visit the woman who lives there. At some point Friday morning Caston and his girlfriend began arguing and a physical assault ensued. The female friend tried to intervene, but Caston then allegedly assaulted her.
During the physical attacks, Caston reportedly threatened the women and the homeowner with a knife, strangled the women with an electrical cord and smashed through a door using a baseball bat in an effort to continue his assault on these women.
Eventually the girlfriend escaped and ran to a neighboring home for help. Caston was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was charged with: two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, gross sexual assault, obstructing a report of a crime, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence, terrorizing and criminal mischief.
Caston is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.
Both women were treated by Rescue at the scene for their injuries. They were not transported to the hospital.
