CONWAY — Library patrons got a tour of the new addition and renovations to the North Conway Public Library during a soft opening Tuesday that took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It is so awesome,” Library Director Andrea Masters edxclaimed as she welcomed visitors to give them a tour of the newly renovated and enlarged facility. “We wanted to open as soon as possible so we could share it with the community.”
She said approximately 35 to 40 patrons stopped by Tuesday.
“Some wanted to browse the books as they have missed it so – others wanted to see the addition and renovations. They told me they were very impressed with the job we did of combining the traditional and old with the new. Some said they thought that it is the most beautiful small town library not just in New Hampshire but in the entire United States. I am very proud,” said Masters.
The library is nearing the completion of their $3.9 million expansion and renovation project.
The 6,600-square-foot addition to the building at the corner of Main and Mechanic Streets in North Conway Village nearly doubles the size of the existing building at 2719 White Mountain Highway.
The extension mirrors the original 1911 building in look and size, with a semi-enclosed courtyard in front of a 1987 addition that will connect the addition to the original building.
As Masters gave the tour Tuesday morning, mechanical and electrical contractors continued to work on final aspects of the project.
Major donor is Lyman Pope of Jackson, who increased his initial commitment of $2.5 million to $3 million due to increased construction costs, Masters said. The library is to be renamed the Pope Memorial Library.
“That name change has not yet been formalized, but it will be taking place so we will let the public know,” said Masters. (The new name has already been put on the building).
The redesign was done by Ron Lamarre of Lavallee Brensinger Architects in Manchester. Engineer for the project was Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers.
Construction manager for the project is Jeff Parks of Bauen Corp. of Meredith and site work was done by Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Inc. of Intervale.
Walking inside, one sees many changes. What was the children's room in the original library section is now the circulation desk area for checking out books. And what was the main room of the original library is now a reading room with table and chairs.
The balcony is still a computer station area. A walkway bridge now extends from that area to the addition, where a teen and young adult section can be found. The addition also houses a meeting room, staff offices and the director's office.
The first floor of the addition features the new location for the children's room and has space for more stacks of books. A 49-seat meeting room is located in the basement of the addition.
The library’s capital campaign is ongoing, with $400,000 left to raise for the funding of furniture, technology, equipment and books. Donations are accepted online or by mailing to P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860.
The library is resuming normal operations with reduced hours and a limited number of visitors allowed at one time. Hours will be Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays noon-4 p.m. Days and hours are subject to change.
For more information, go to northconwaylibrary.com. A detailed reopening plan can be found under services.
“Since we are still in the midst of a pandemic and under an emergency order by the governor, we are choosing to forego a formal grand opening celebration at this time,” said Masters.
“For now, we are looking forward to enjoying our new space and reconnecting with our wonderful patrons whom we have missed for so long.”
Curbside service will continue through the winter. The pickup location has moved to the rear of the building next to the main entrance door. Appointments for elderly and medically vulnerable patrons will be offered by request.
The library is equipped with a state-of-the-art ventilation equipment, and air can be completely filtered and “renewed” every 12 minutes, Masters said. HEPA filters are in place and will be changed regularly.
Strict protocol is in place for the safety of staff and patrons, and includes mandatory face masks for patrons age 2+, social distancing, acrylic screens at the circulation desk, surfaces cleaned every two hours and a 72-hour quarantine of returned library materials.
“We are thrilled to announce our reopening and know our patrons will be as pleased as we are with this bright, beautiful library,” said Kate Lamneck, vice president of the board of directors. “We encourage our patrons to keep an eye on our Facebook page for video teasers of our transformation.”
The North Conway Public Library is a privately funded, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and receives no regular funds from the town of Conway, the state of New Hampshire,or the federal government.
The North Conway Library Building Committee is chaired by Ed Bergeron. Chair of the ongoing fundraising committee for major donors is Lamneck; Karen Arendt is overseeing grants; Paula Jones is doing grants and marketing; board of directors president A. Neill Osgood is handling corporate donors; and Nancy Devine served as non-profit consultant.
