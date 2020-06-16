CONWAY — “The summer program is going to be a little different this year, but I’m super excited that we’ll be able to offer a camp experience,” said Carrie Burkett, general manager of the North Conway Community Center on Friday, after revealing summer camp will take place the day before.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Burkett and the community center’s board of directors were unsure if there would be camp, but after Gov. Chris Sununu announced May 29 he was “loosening the clamps” on day camps, they began to formulate a plan.
Burkett said camp, which will run July 6-Aug. 14, will have limited enrollment, unlike prior years when 75-100 campers were the norm.
“We’re going to open it up initially to 24 spots and may go to 32,” she said. “It’s going to be a little bit shorter than our previous camps. We wanted to wait to open until after July 4, it felt like the right thing given this is the shortest lead time ever for a program.”
She added: “The more I read the state guidelines, the more I visualized what we can do. I think it’s doable.”
Burkett is looking to add an additional counselor, hopefully to fill a lead position. NCCC currently has seven counselors, along with sports coordinator Nate Arnold.
There will be two counselors per group of children, with each group staying together each day of camp.
The camp will run Monday-Friday with early drop-off between 8:30-9 a.m., and parent pickup between 3-3:40 p.m.
The cost of the camp is $675 for Conway residents and $750 for non-residents. There is a $60 discount for each additional sibling.
Burkett said scholarships are available.
Registration for camp and other details can be found at tinyurl.com/y8u2pohm.
Burkett said the registration platform needed some kinks removed and had been a source of frustration for families, but she is hopeful those glitches have been removed.
Burkett said the kids in grades K-6 will be broken up into small groups with two counselors per group.
“We’re going to try to be outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “We want the kids to be able to go outside and go on adventures, such as walks and field trips in (North Conway’s) Whitaker Woods and Pudding Pond.”
Burkett said the board of directors plans to finalize field trips when it meets next Wednesday night.
“I’m hoping every Friday our families will be able to do drop-offs at Echo Lake (State Park), so we won’t have to use buses,” she said. “We’ll have a group space and put up pop-up tents. The kids will be able to bring their bikes.”
Burkett said the community center is working with Tin Mountain Conservation Center on a number of virtual programs for children. The center also has partnerships with the University of New Hampshire Cooperate Extension and Carroll County 4-H.
She added they also plan to partner with Project SUCCEED and the Conway Public Library during its summer reading program.
“I’m excited about what we have in store for the kids,” Burkett said.
Sununu called summer camps for children “essential.”
“It isn’t just the fun and games and the enjoyment of going out in the summer and going to a day camp,” he said. “For some of these organizations, they might be providing the only meal of the day for those kids, and to have them open and operational to provide not the child-care services, that’s a very different operation, but still has some of the same results, and allowing parents some of the flexibility to go back to work as we flex things open. Day camps are really, really important all across the state.”
