BARTLETT — Almost a year ago, Bartlett Selectman Gene Chandler complained to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation that the road striping in the Intervale flats section of Route 16 caused the travel lanes to be too narrow for a state highway.
Last May, he noted, "There's no way a tractor-trailer can stay within the lanes the way they currently are. It's dangerous the way it is now, and that's the bottom line. I certainly hope the problem is quickly corrected."
This week, his complaints were finally answered as a DOT crew increased the travel lanes in each direction of the state highway from Glen to the railroad tracks by the Intervale Scenic Overlook, a distance of about 2.5 miles.
When the highway was repaved with a new shim coat in the spring of 2020, the road crews made each travel lane 11 feet wide, a foot narrower than they had been.
Chandler, a former speaker of the New Hampshire House, contacted the DOT, saying, "I still have some contacts there. I was told they will look into it."
Coincidentally, the work was completed Thursday, a year to the day of when local cyclist, Dick Devellian, 83, of Jackson who was killed in Intervale by a motorist before the lane and shoulder striping took place.
With the striping of the road last year, selectmen saw vehicles straddling the white-lined shoulder delineation.
"I thank the department for recognizing the problem and making an attempt to fix it the best they could," said Chandler, who said he called down to Concord about a year ago.
He said Thursday that DOT had promised him they would address his concerns this year. "I said, 'OK, I can live with that,'" said Chandler.
Interviewed in Intervale, Robert Havey, senior pavement marking foreman for NHDOT, said the crew arrived here Monday. They completed their work Thursday. He said there was also a yellow striping crew here earlier. They striped the roads from Jackson down to Conway.
Havey said someone from the town had requested they widen the travel lanes from 11 feet to 12 feet, so that's what they did.
DOT Chief Communications Officer Eileen P. Meaney said the the DOT stripes annually.
"Last year, we had striped it to an 11-foot width to match the other roadway configurations in the area," said Meaney. "We are striping it back to the former lane width (I believe 12 feet) at the request of the town.
"NHDOT appreciates the opportunity to work collaboratively with local town officials to address concerns," Meaney said.
DOT can stripe about 325 feet with a gallon of paint. White paint costs $8.63 per gallon. Yellow paint costs $8.38 per gallon.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
