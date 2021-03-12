PINKHAM NOTCH — Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, a Conway-based non-profit organization, is celebrating the 20th running of the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon race presented by Burgeon Outdoor, to be held, after a one-year break, on March 20.
Executive Director Jake Risch of Conway says the race will return with with a re-imagined format and course.
The Tuckerman Inferno, an evolution of the original American Inferno ski races of the 1930s, will now consist of a 6-mile fat bike ride and a 6-mile freestyle cross country ski at Great Glen Trails; a 5-mile snowshoe from Great Glen Trails across Connie’s Way backcountry ski trail; and a 3+-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine. The final leg is a ski/snowboard mountaineering race with a giant slalom component in and/or around Tuckerman Ravine. Skiers and snowboarders will continue down the Sherburne ski trail to a finish at the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center.
In the past, the race featured event in the valley consisting of a run from Story Land to Attitash’s Thorne Pond, after which competitors kayaked or canoed down the Saco to Jellystone Glen Ellis Campground in Glen before cycling over Glen Ledge up Route 16 to the Appalachian Mountian Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for the trek up the Tuckerman Trail and the ski event in Tuckerman Ravine.
To mark its second decennial, FOTR has redesigned the race as a celebration of the winter sports available on Mount Washington and the Presidential Range, Risch said.
The new format moves the event off of public roads and onto the eastern slopes of Mount Washington. Up to 600 athletes are expected to compete — either as solo competitors in the TuckerMan and TuckerWoman class, or in relay teams — for a $1,000 cash prize, plus various additional prizes.
Two classes of racers will be available this year: solos and relay teams of two, three, four or five people. The solo registration fee is $200 and the team registration fee is $500. Online registration is available for 30 days at friendsoftuckermanravine.org. Registration is capped at 200 bib numbers and opened Feb. 20 — as of March 11, 49 solo and 18 teams had registered, with room for a total of 100 solos and 100 teams, according to Risch.
“We’re watching the weather to see what today’s (Thursday’s) warm spell did to the ravine so we will head up Wednesday to make a recon and set the course on Friday,” said Risch, son of late FOTR founder Al Risch.
Race registration and bib pickup will begin at Ragged Mountain Equipment, in Intervale, on Friday, March 19, from 4- 8 p.m. Ledge Brewing Co., also in Intervale, is hosting the outdoor awards gathering, starting at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 20.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the race was not held last April.
Risch said FOTR is following the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for road races and is going ahead with this year’s race under the new format.
Spectators are welcome at any and all transition points and are asked to follow physical distancing guidance and remain spaced 6 feet or more apart, not approach racing participants and avoid physical contact with participants (i.e. no high-fives). Maps will be available on Friday evening and on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.