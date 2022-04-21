BARTLETT — A massive outdoor water park is slated to open in late June at the former Glen Ellis Campground in Glen, now called Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Glen Ellis.
But for most of the summer, it will only be offered to campground guests, not to the general public.
Manager Michelle Rober said the $3 million park will include swimming pools, 165-foot-long waterslides, two kiddie waterslides, 13 water blasters, two water cannons and a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket that periodically dumps 750 gallons of water on anyone standing under it.
The campground is slated to open May 13.
“The water park is included within guests’ reserved stay,” said Rober, a longtime Mount Washington Valley resident whose family once owned the nearby Margarita Grill Restaurant on Route 302.
“We’ll be sold out during peak season, but we definitely will sell day passes in slower seasons. The plan is to have a locals’ day in late June or late August,” she said.
She said Northgate Resorts, the Michigan company that purchased the Glen Ellis Campground in 2019 from Dick Goff and son Rich and wife Joelle Goff (who is Rober’s sister), has made $11 million in upgrades, including the water park.
Northgate, she said, paid “about $6 million” to buy the campground.
The company, owned by the Bossenbroek family, also purchased Westward Shores Cottages and RV Resort in West Ossipee in December of 2015.
At Jellystone Glen Ellis, “We’ve added a new basketball court, shuffleboard, horseshoe pits, laser tag, hayrides, a huge jumping pillow and an 18-hole mini golf course. We also have two tennis courts and 295 camping sites,” said Rober.
They also are putting up 20 mini-cabins made by Lancaster Cabins of Pennsylvania to the 60 added last year. In terms of “glamping” (glamour camping), nine of the cabins feature hot tubs with river views.
It also still has RV and campsites along the Ellis River. New septic systems and electric system upgrades were also done by the new owners, she said.
Asked about the addition of the water park Thursday, Gene Chandler, chair of the Bartlett Board of Selectmen, said as is the case with all projects that come before the board for a building permit, they are doing their due diligence in following up.
“I really don’t have much to say about it at the moment — we are just checking to make sure that what we gave them a permit for what they are actually doing,” said Chandler.
Asked if he was aware of any negative public reaction, Chandler said he was not.
He said the town contracts its building inspections to Bergeron Technical Services of Conway.
Contacted Thursday, Shawn Bergeron praised Rober and her contractors for resolving any issues that have come up during the course of the project. “This has been a significant project,” said Bergeron. “I can’t begin to say the magnitude of this, it is huge.
“Michelle (Rober) has been great to work with,” he added.
One negative comment about the park came on Facebook from Sun reader Joan Ellison DeLorenzo, who said when learning about the water park being built in Bartlett, “The river won’t be the same.”
The water park, being built by Air Tech Systems of Barnegat, N.J., is among upgrades taking place at other Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts around the country, which now number more than 75.
“Brocato Excavating of the valley has done all the excavating and groundwork for the water park, installing the whole new septic system as well as the trenching needed for the electrical park upgrade,” said Rober.
New Jellystone locations include camp-resorts in Virginia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and in Augusta, Maine, where the former Beaver Brook Campground was purchased by Northgate Holdings earlier this year.
The demand for camping and outdoor amenities has seen a great increase over the past two years during the pandemic across the industry.
“Yes, as a result of COVID, there have been far more campers and reservations have skyrocketed as exposure to camping, glamping and particular to this park as we have added cabins and other amenities, the demand is has been very strong. There is very little inventory most weekends as we look to July and August,” said Rober.
She said the resort purchased a condo off West Side Road last year for housing for employees. Some employees camp for the season on the grounds. The resort also houses some workers in five RV campers.
Asked about the current local labor shortage, Rober said conditions have improved from last year but it is still a challenge.
She added, “We are still hiring for the water park and all other positions at the park.”
