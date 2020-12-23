CONWAY — Work on the new North Conway Fire Station is progressing on schedule, according to construction superintendent Robert Silva of Ricci Construction Co. of Portsmouth.
“It’s going great. We’re even a bit ahead of schedule on some parts,” Ricci said Tuesday,
He said the project, being built on the site of the razed 1962-built old fire station in Norcross Circle next to the Conway Scenic Railroad station is on target for a June 2021 completion date.
North Conway Water Precinct voters approved the new $6.7 million station at annual precinct meeting in June by a vote of 45-3. The tax impact is expected to be approximately $53 per $100,000 valuation.
The brick tower is the most noticeable architectural feature that has taken shape over the past month following a topping-off ceremony Oct. 9.
In addition to the tower, the new station will have a “dirty” holding area and offices on the northern end. Above the offices will be an upstairs area with a kitchen and living area for the firefighters. The lower level will have a small conference room and office for the chief as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. Upstairs, there will be a training/common room, bunk room and kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay.
“We just got the base granite cornices, and we will start adding the bricks over the next few weeks,” said Silva of the tower, noting that crews have been working on the interior of the building.
“We’ve got the plastic sheets up, and we’re using three 500,000-BTU indirect heaters, so it’s been 50-60 degrees inside in some areas,” said Silva.
He says 35-40 workers have been on site.
“ What people don't see is us doing the interior work — we're putting up sheetrock. We’re getting ready to turn on the power next week," said Silva.
The new five-bay station will replace the former four-bay station that was razed in July. The North Conway Fire Department is using its storage garage on Seavey Street as its temporary quarters.
“The new station is progressing quite well — Mother Nature has been very good to us in terms of working outside," said Fire Chief Pat Preece.
"The temporary facility has worked very well for us, and neighbors have been very understanding of our having to do night training and such, and our crew has done well adjusting to the temporary facility," Preece said.
"It’s been a little bit of a learning curve to all of us as we are all creatures of habitat and while we all naturally want to turn onto Norcross Circle when we respond to a fire instead of Seavey Street, we’ve adapted, and it’s all working out pretty well,” he said Tuesday.
Those involved with the project in addition to Ricci Construction are project manager Allan Clark and executive vice president Crystal Laliberte of REI Service Corp. of Manchester and Sugar Hill; Chris Salomon of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness and Krista Goodson of Northway Bank, project financial partner.
