Eastern Slope Regional Airport Manager Allison Navia briefs Fryeburg Selectmen Nov. 3 about how airport standards are being updated from 1985. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Having a water bottling plant pop up on land owned by the Eastern Slope Regional Airport is less likely to be proposed again due to policy updates,discussed at last Thursday’s selectmen’s meeting. And bird feeders are also nixed. In 2017, a push was made for Fryeburg to sell 100 acres to Poland Spring as a step towards building a bottling plant. The proposal went to the voters, and it failed overwhelmingly, 600 opposed to 259 in favor.

Airport Manager Allison Navia was before the Fryeburg selectmen last Thursday to brief the board on the airport’s new “minimum standards and procedures for commercial operations” that the airport’s governing body, the airport authority, has been working on. The authority leases the airport’s land from the town.

