FRYEBURG, Maine — Having a water bottling plant pop up on land owned by the Eastern Slope Regional Airport is less likely to be proposed again due to policy updates,discussed at last Thursday’s selectmen’s meeting. And bird feeders are also nixed. In 2017, a push was made for Fryeburg to sell 100 acres to Poland Spring as a step towards building a bottling plant. The proposal went to the voters, and it failed overwhelmingly, 600 opposed to 259 in favor.
Airport Manager Allison Navia was before the Fryeburg selectmen last Thursday to brief the board on the airport’s new “minimum standards and procedures for commercial operations” that the airport’s governing body, the airport authority, has been working on. The authority leases the airport’s land from the town.
“These are really basic fundamental policy guidelines that FAA recommends that all airports have,” said Navia. “Fryeburg did have a set of minimum standards, but the last time they were updated was 1985. So, they needed a little relook.”
That got a chuckle from Selectman Tom Klinepeter.
Navia became the part-time airport manager in March. She also works full time as Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport’s manager.
While Navia does the management work, Dave Cullinan, who is often considered the face of the airport, serves as operations and maintenance director. Navia said Cullinan continues to have his “boots on the ground” at the airport.
She noted the airport receives federal money so it has to comply with federal regulations. Also, being in compliance with minimum standards reduces the risk of the airport violating federal obligations.
The standards are wide-ranging and cover many aspects of the airport operations from non-discrimination to how to handle revenue and companies seeking to do business at the airport. For example, the updated policies are to make sure that if a vendor who seeks to do business at the airport would be properly licensed.
Navia explained she “coached” the airport board not to be too accepting of anyone who has a business proposal for the airport.
“You really have to look at the master plan for the airport, what fits where, what fits with the community and the region, and if it’s going to serve it appropriately,” said Navia.
There is now a written procedure for anyone seeking to open an aeronautical service business at the airport, which recently put up a jet hangar with the help of federal funds.
Navia found there are about 13 types of services that fit, including plane fuel sales. However, the authority already sells fuel and the airport is too small to support another fuel retailer. There would be another process for other types of business like food concession stands.
One of the standards is there will be no birdbaths or bird feeders at the airport. “You have to put that in writing,” said Navia adding that doing so makes the rule enforceable.
Chairman Tom Kingsbury read the updates and said he thought they are “really good.”
The Sun asked if the new minimum standards would preclude a water bottling plant from ever being built on the property because a bottling plant has nothing to do with aviation.
Navia replied, “correct.”
The Sun also asked if it’s lucky that the airport hadn’t run afoul of any major federal obligation since its policies haven’t been updated in nearly 40 years.
Navia replied that the “minimum standards” are recommendations, not regulations. She said the airport has been running safely all along.
“There was nothing going on that was illegal or nefarious or anything like that that was going on” said Navia. “But it’s just a good idea to update them.”
