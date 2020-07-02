CONWAY — Camp this summer will have more of an outdoor feel than ever before for the 24 K-sixth graders who are attending the North Conway Community Center’s annual summer camp program, which kicks off Monday and runs through Aug. 16.
Organizers have a host of activities planned and are taking advantage of the natural resources in the community.
This summer, campers will play tennis, learn yoga, take field trips to Echo Lake State Park, do STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects in partnership with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and learn about nature with Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
“I think we’ve got a ton of great things planned,” said Carrie Burkett, general manager of the North Conway Community Center on Thursday. “It makes me wish I was a kid and could attend.”
Burkett and her counselors, along with three new counselors in training and program coordinator Nate Arnold are doing team-building exercises this week as they prepare to greet the campers on Monday.
The camp will run Monday-Friday with early drop-off 8:30-9 a.m. and parent pickup 3-3:40 p.m.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Burkett and the community center’s board of directors were unsure if there would be camp, but after Gov. Chris Sununu announced May 29 that he was “loosening the clamps” on day camps, they began to formulate a plan.
Unlike prior years when 75-100 campers were the norm, there will be roughly a quarter of that number this year.
Burkett had hoped to run a teen adventure camp for children in grades 6-9. While there was interest, there just weren’t enough numbers or time to bring it to fruition this year.
“We have a nice spread of younger children,” she said, saying there are children in grades K-2, a large group of third-graders, no fourth-graders, but several fifth- and sixth-graders.
Today, the counselors are scheduled to meet with Tin Mountain naturalist Matt Maloney, who will help supply them with the tools to explain nature to their campers next week.
Campers can plan on learning about dragonfly nymphs. Maloney will meet virtually with campers every Thursday.
“I’m so excited to see (the children’s) faces,” Burkett said. “I can’t wait for Monday.”
Burkett has tapped into the community, and members have been more than willing to partner with the center.
Claes Thelemarck, a field specialist for the UNH Cooperative Extension, is going to create projects for campers.
“He brought in some samples of ‘Crankies’ and ‘Cardboard Automata (a playful way to explore simple mechanical elements such as cams, levers and linkages, while creating a moving sculpture),’ which are the coolest most charming things I have ever seen for STEM activities,” Burkett said.
Christie Anne Rochette from Be Well Studios will be teaching the children yoga.
Chris Chaffee and Kent Hemingway from Advantage Kids will give the children free tennis instruction on courts at the Eastern Slope Inn, which Joe Berry has donated to the camp.
Echo Lake State Park has a designated spot for the campers on Friday where parents can drop off and pick up the children. Youngsters will be allowed to bring their bicycles to the park.
“Alan Tate (park manager) has been great to us,” Burkett said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever we can do to make this happen, we want to help,’ which I really appreciate.”
The Mount Washington Observatory is offering “Leave No Trace” training for campers to prepare for hiking.
The Pequawket Foundation has donated funding for craft supplies.
“Everyone has been so amazing,” Burkett said. “We really are so lucky to have such a supportive community. I think a pandemic has made it almost easier for people to say yes because they want the kids to have some semblance of a summer camp.”
Burkett said the campers will be in assigned small groups with at least two counselors.
“This being a little bit different than the traditional camp, one thing I had been wanting to incorporate was a focus on team building,” she said. “These kids and counselors are going to together every day for the entire summer. It’s important they all get along.”
Burkett said the camp will focus on four core components: physical activity; time spent in nature; literacy and creativity.
“I think the literacy piece is important because these kiddos haven’t been in school since the middle of March,” she said. “We all know about the summer slide being an issue in normal summers. We want to make sure we elevate our reading program.”
Burkett is encouraging her counselors to “think outside the box” with the campers when doing art and STEM projects.
“We are encouraging counselors to be creative and make sure they are really authentic. We’re giving them lots of tools for their toolbox in training,” she said.
