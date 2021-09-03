MILAN — The Berlin Airport Authority has voted to donate up to 5 acres of land at the Berlin Regional Airport to the New Hampshire National Guard to build a hangar and bunkhouse.
The National Guard, which is considering setting up a base of operations for North Country aviation missions at its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin, wants to house a Black Hawk helicopter at the airport.
Last Wednesday, the authority agreed to donate airport land to the National Guard with two main conditions: the National Guard must hold a public hearing in Milan to address concerns of residents about possible impacts of housing a Black Hawk at the airport; and the location of the donated land must be worked out between the National Guard and the airport’s engineer of record.
Berlin Airport Manager Marcel Leveille told the authority that the National Guard would prefer to own rather than lease land at the airport. The buildings would be surrounded by a fence and if the National Guard decides to leave at some future time, ownership of the buildings would go to the airport according to the minutes of the meeting.
Leveille said the agreement between the National Guard and Airport Authority would also require the National Guard to purchase fuel for the helicopter from the airport. He said he estimated the National Guard would generate about $93,000 a year in jet fuel sales.
“This is a game-changer for the airport,” said Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, in a follow-up interview.
Grenier, who as mayor chairs the authority, said the fuel sales would allow the airport to become self-supporting. The city currently provides an $18,000 subsidy to allow it to operate in the black. Grenier said the subsidy has generally ranged from $25,000 to $50,000 annually.
Commissioner Lee Dube of Milan asked for a public hearing in Milan before the agreement is finalized. He said the town has received some complaints about the proposal and said it would be nice if the National Guard could do a demonstration so residents near the airport will know what to expect. Grenier said there will be a presentation and said the National Guard will also have to get site plan approval from the Milan planning board before putting up any buildings. He said the plan is to site the National Guard buildings on the back side of the runway to minimize the impact to abutters.
Dube said he has been researching whisper technology that can make helicopter’s quieter. Grenier said it is important that the authority does its homework and works to avoid creating an adversarial relationship with the town.
The National Guard armory on Route 16 in Berlin has been vacant for two years. The city considered moving its police station to the site but ultimately decided against it. With no takers for the armory, the National Guard decided to look at it for aviation training on drill weekends as well as search and rescue missions and wildfire suppression in support of Fish and Game.
Currently, all of the N.H. Army Guard aviation operations are based in Concord. The National Guard Blackhawks fly out of Concord to do high-altitude training in the White Mountain National Forest. With a base in Berlin, the National Guard could increase its efficiency and response time in support of rescue operations and save the state money as well.
In other business, Leveille said he would like to have a courtesy car at the airport that pilots could use. He said sometimes pilots have to wait at the airport and would like to have a courtesy vehicle.
Leveille said he checked with the Public Works garage and there is a Chevrolet Tahoe that needs some body work that might suit the airport’s needs. Grenier said he would check with the city manager on the liabilities involved for the city.
Commissioner Peter Higbee said maybe one of the local automobile dealers might be willing to provide a courtesy vehicle with their name advertised on the side. Grenier said he would look into getting a courtesy vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.