CONWAY — Advanced manufacturing students in the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School have a reputation that is out of this world, and the Eagles, under the direction of teacher Andy Shaw, are regarded as a “valuable asset” by NASA.
Though unable to visit the Johnson Space Center in Houston to be recognized due to the pandemic, the Eagles were honored remotely by NASA officials June 8 during an hourlong ceremony beamed into the Loynd Auditorium at KHS. With family members on hand, Shaw’s students received accolades for completing another mission — handrail and stowage locker parts for the International Space Station.
The Eagles even got to see a locker, complete with their signatures on it, from the International Space Station held up by astronaut Peggy Whitson in one of the slides in a presentation by George Kessler, the flight hardware program manager for NASA HUNCH (High schools United with NASA to Create Hardware), and Dr. Florence Gold, NASA HUNCH implementations project manager.
“You guys are an important part of NASA,” Kessler told the students. “We could have had Lockheed or Boeing make these parts but you produced them at a tenth of cost.”
The students who stepped up to the task were Tanner Bennett, Parker Coleman, Hunter Daggett, Spencer Eastman, Gaven Ferry-Eldridge, Kevin Fay, Gaven Gagne, Asa Grace, Aidan Hayes, William Metz, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan, Kylan Morneau, Sean Regnier, Braden Santuccio and Bryson Wrobleski.
“What we get to share today is a very, very special experience,” said Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center, during opening remarks. “Andy Shaw has done amazing things with your students."
Shaw called it “a day to celebrate our students here at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center. I am extremely impressed with all of this group — every student has contributed."
He added: “As you all know, the past year and a half has been a challenge and these students have had to adapt to new ways of learning and living. However, through the pandemic, they were able to push through and fulfill their obligations to NASA.”
Shaw shared what the hometown flock accomplished. “At the beginning of the year, they completed over 100 butterflies (hinges for stowage lockers) that were contracted to do last year, then set out to complete a project that no other school has been able to do,” he said. “As of last Friday, all of the machining was completed on 42 rail housings (for the handrails). Never since we started with HUNCH in 2013 did we have to overcome so many challenges machining one part. The care it took to move from one process to another was tedious and trying.”
“I feel like you're part of our family,” Gold said from the Space Center. “You are very, very vital to the NASA program. And we were honored to work with you, it’s such a privilege. I can't thank you enough.”
Kessler agreed. “What an amazing job y’all are doing. It’s just incredible work. We know how challenging these parts are, and can be. And that's why you guys got one of the most challenging parts of handrails and single stowage lockers.”
He added: “We knew we could count on you and Mr. Shaw to be successful and to complete these parts and contribute to what we're trying to do over here at the Johnson Space Center.”
Kessler said the sky could be the limit for the Eagles in the manufacturing world.
“Take it for me and Flo and everybody here on my HUNCH team that we're here to shake your hand virtually," he added. "We're very proud of what you've been able to accomplish this year. Incredible, under the circumstances, incredible under any circumstances.
One by one, each Eagle was called up front by Kessler, and presented certificates and a variety of items from NASA by Shaw.
Gold shared a letter she sent to Schrader. “This year, Mr. Shaw’s students have provided NASA HUNCH with 106 excellently finished and document butterflies and 66 bases for single stowage lockers," she wrote.
"These parts are not only really complicated to manufacture with tolerances that involved .005-inch accuracies but also need to be finished like fine jewelry as not to injure the astronauts on the International Space Station."
She continued: "The standards that NASA holds for these student-produced flight parts are exactly the same as required by NASA manufacturers like Boeing and Lockheed. After reviewing the parts made by the MWVCTC, George Kessler, the Johnson Space Center NASA HUNCH Team lead, wrote the following about these parts, ‘They are excellent and all documentation is complete and accurate. Please congratulate them on another JOB WELL DONE!’”
Gold and Kessler also raved about now KHS graduates Nick Heisler and Chase Lee, who spent their summer in 2018 interning at the Johnson Space Center.
Kessler said: “I can tell you the reputation over here for Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center is that you guys are the cream of the crop. When the opportunity for internships comes up, you guys are at the top of the list. And that reflects on what Mr. Shaw is teaching you.”
Schrader announced that Fay, Eldridge-Ferry and Eastman received complete tuition scholarships to Central Maine Community College.
Shaw thanked local machinists Rod Henry and George Abbott for their continued involvement and support of the advanced manufacturing program at KHS.
Shaw closed the festivities by thanking his students.
“I would like all of you to know what these students have done is not ordinary, it is literally extraordinary. I have been able to witness amazing things in my time here but this year, this class makes the top of the list with the things that you have accomplished this year."
