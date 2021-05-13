TAMWORTH — After two years, mostly spent dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Meredith Nadeau has resigned as superintendent of SAU 13. She will be heading SAU 21, based in Hampton, which is closer to her home in Lee.
The SAU 13 Joint Board accepted Nadeau’s resignation via Zoom at a special meeting Wednesday night.
SAU 13 covers elementary schools in Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. The SAU office is in Tamworth.
Nadeau, who lives in Lee with husband, Travis, and their two daughters, Delaney, 14 and Teagan, 12, was hired by the SAU 21 Joint Board on May 5.
SAU 21 includes the school districts of Hampton Falls, North Hampton, Seabrook, South Hampton and Winnacunnet, and has been headed by interim superintendent Caroline Arakelian over the past school year.
In her resignation letter dated May 10, Nadeau wrote: “Please accept my resignation from the role of SAU 13 superintendent effective June 30, 2021. Before the pandemic, my daily commute was just part to my routine. The pandemic has caused me to think differently about the time I have left with my children at home, and an additional 1.5 hours per day will be significant over the next few years.
“I am grateful for the support of you and your communities, and I am honored to have been able to lead your districts during these last two years. You should be proud of your schools, children and the very dedicated staff across our districts who always put children first.
“I will do my utmost to help you realize a smooth transition to a replacement in the coming months.”
On Thursday, Nadeau told the Sun, “I’ve been fortunate to work here. This is a special community, one that cares deeply about its children.”
She said one of the prime reasons for working closer to home is it will allow her more time with her family.
“The pandemic, and then the drive through the pandemic when my kids are at home (remote learning most of the past school year) made it tough,” she said.
The commute from Lee to Tamworth is 75 minutes long, while Nadeau's new commute to Hampton will be about 25 minutes.
Nadeau will be heading up a much larger district. SAU 21 encompasses the preK-8 North Hampton School, which has 360 students; the K-8 Lincoln Ackerman School in Hampton, with 210 students; the K-4 Seabrook Elementary School, grades 5-8 Seabrook Middle School; the K-8 Barnard School in South Hampton; and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, a 9-12 school with an enrollment of 1,120 students.
SAU 21 has five school boards: Hampton Falls, North Hampton, South Hampton, Seabrook and Winnacunnet.
Jack Waldron, chair of the Freedom and SAU 13 Joint Board, said Thursday, the joint board accepted Nadeau’s resignation during a short Zoom meeting.
“We will create a search committee to start the process to find a successor,” Waldron said by phone. “We’ll start advertising very shortly.”
He added: “Our goal is to have someone in place by July 1, that may be a tall order, but we’re going to try. It is possible that we may end up with an interim superintendent.”
SAU 21 Joint Board Chairman Leslie Lafond told the Portsmouth Herald on Monday the selection of Nadeau was a unanimous vote.
“I think the entire board felt she was a great fit for all of our districts,” said Lafond. “She is someone who is familiar with multi-districts and she’s very familiar with New Hampshire as she has lived here and has worked here.”
Prior to Nadeau’s arrival, SAU 13 went with an interim part-time superintendent in Kent Hemingway Jr. A longtime educator, Hemingway deferred his retirement by a year in July 2018 after former SAU 13 Superintendent Lou Goscinski left to become superintendent in a much larger district in York, Maine, after three years at the helm.
SAU 13, one of the smallest administrative units in the state, formed in 1991 after years of discussion among the towns about splitting with Conway and setting up their own administrative offices.
Tamworth has a kindergarten-through-Grade 8 school, with students going to high school in Conway. Madison and Freedom elementary schools are K-6, with students then going on to Conway middle and high schools.
Nadeau was hired in SAU 13 in March of 2019 after a search committee received 22 applicants for the job. She brought a total of eight years of experience as a school superintendent to the SAU. She previously served as superintendent of the Newmarket School District and as superintendent of schools in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
"It can be challenging, but you have to like a good challenge," said Nadeau of being a superintendent.
Her professional experience also included serving as Oyster River’s director of instruction, principal at the Mont Vernon Village School and assistant principal at Peterborough Elementary School. Nadeau started her career as a classroom instructor for seven years.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College and a master of education degree, a certificate of advanced graduate studies from the University of New Hampshire and her doctor of education from Boston University.
Waldron noted that Nadeau wasn't "a rookie" and knew where the lines of authority were for school boards, the superintendent and administrators.
My personal opinion of Meredith is that I’m really grateful that she spent time here,” Waldron said. “Small districts tend to get a newbie, but Meredith was experienced and that experience really helped us.”
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said he enjoyed working with Nadeau and “wishes her well” in her next adventure. Richard said there are a number of superintendent positions open statewide.
“People don’t seem to be rushing to fill superintendent, business administrator and principal positions,” Waldron said of the shortage in those areas. “It’s really a challenge, but we’ll cast our line and do the best we can.”
