CONWAY — A female hiker from New York suffered an ankle injury while on the Middle Trail in the area of Peaked Mountain and had to be carried off the trail by state Fish and Game Department officers and other rescue personnel.
According to Sgt. Alex Lopashanski of Fish and Game, the department was notified shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that Michelle Burack, 51, of Rochester, N.Y., was hiking with her husband, Richard, when she injured her ankle while descending the trail.
"The injury occurred shortly before 3 p.m., approximately 1 mile from the trailhead. Richard dialed 911 to request assistance,” Lopashanski said.
“Along with conservation fficers, members of North Conway Fire and Rescue and the Brewster Ambulance Service responded,” he said.
“North Conway Fire rescuers treated Burack’s injury, placed her in a litter and carried her to a waiting side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, which was utilized to transport her the remaining distance to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 5 p.m. and was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital for treatment.”
Lopashanski praised the local volunteers for their help.
“Departments such as North Conway Fire are highly skilled search and rescue organizations whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues in the wilderness. Anyone can donate to these volunteer groups through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible.
"Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.