WOLFEBORO — Residents across the Granite State are encouraged to come out and support troops who recently left Afghanistan.
The Pentagon announced Monday the last U.S. troops have left Afghanistan after being there for nearly 20 years following the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.
In an email to the Sun and other media outlets, Matt Mayberry, 56, of Dover, an Air Force veteran who was a Republican candidate for Congress in 2020, announced he's organizing an event called "Flags Across NH" that will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. tonight across New Hampshire.
Anyone wishing to participate is encouraged to hold flags and pro-troop signs at their town hall, local public gathering place or even just outside their homes.
"Over the weekend, I heard several times from the veteran community, ''What can I do to help?"' Mayberry said Monday. "This is in response to what is going on in Afghanistan. I’m an Air Force veteran, and I can’t sit on the sidelines and wait for someone else to do something, so I did something. I'm asking that they bring a flag or a sign of support for our troops returning and the veterans in our community. They are seen and they are loved, they did not fail us."
Mayberry has “greeters” in Dover, Manchester, Nashua, Tilton, Deering, Salem, Concord, Greenland, Raymond, Exeter, Derry, Belmont and Wolfeboro, he said.
Mayberry told the Sun he's finding greeters in other towns on an hourly basis and he would let the paper know if there was a greeter and rally point for Conway and elsewhere in Carroll County.
A motorcycle group called Patriot Riders will be "rolling" to at least one rally, said Mayberry.
State Rep. Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) is the local contact for the Wolfeboro rally.
In a phone conversation, Deshaies, 22, said tonight's rally will be at "Pickering Corner," the intersection of Routes 28 and 109, across from the Wolfeboro Corner Store gas station.
Deshaies is a friend of Mayberry's and worked for his congressional campaign. That said, Deshaies clarified the Wolfeboro rally is non-partisan. "It's just to show our appreciation but also to remember those who have fallen, too."
Deshaies said the plan is to hold signs with messages about supporting the troops and that locals are praying for the people in Afghanistan to show "Wolfeboro cares about these national issues."
Deshaies predicted that between eight and a dozen people would attend.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Mayberry said he served in the Air Force from 1984-87 and was stationed in Charleston, S.C. He served as a Load Master on C-141 airplanes, which he said could carry about 300 people. During his military stint, he went to 63 countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
At present, Mayberry is executive director of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association. He was the runner up in the 2020 Republican primary for congress in a field of five. Matt Mowers of Bedford, who was endorsed by then President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination in the 1st District, drawing more than twice as many votes as his nearest rival. He had 41,170 votes (59.2 percent), followed by Mayberry, 18,299 (26.5 percent); Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, 4,168 (6.04 percent); Jeff Denaro of Auburn, 2,708 (3.92 percent); and Conway’s Michael Callis, 2,699 (3.91 percent).
The flier also credits several other people with helping with Flags Across NH. They are former Gen. Don Bolduc, Townsquare Media Managing Editor Kimberly Haas, former state Sen. Bob Clegg and radio personality Jack Heath.
Flags Across NH isn't Mayberry's first attempt to make a statewide event to honor veterans and military members. Last year, he created Wreaths Across New Hampshire after hearing Arlington National Cemetery was going to cancel its wreath laying because of COVID-19 but later decided to do it.
"In 13 weeks we raised enough money to buy 2000, wreaths to place on the graves of veterans throughout, I think seven communities in New Hampshire," said Mayberry.
