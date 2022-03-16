By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The House of Representatives met for the first time in over two years in the Great Hall last week. Approximately 335 members out of the 400 attended the session. Some were absent due to illness, scheduling conflicts, medical conditions that prohibited congregating in large numbers in such close proximity and, finally, death.
The session began at 8 a.m. on March 10 with a private Democratic memorial service for Robert “Renny” Cushing, the late leader of the Minority Party, followed by a 9 a.m. bipartisan service within the House chambers.
In the past two years, the House has lost three long-term leaders: Douglas A. Ley (D), Majority Leader; Renny Cushing (D), Minority Leader, both from late-term cancer diagnosis; and Speaker Richard W. Hinch (R) from COVID.
This first session back included many first-term representatives who had never been in the Chamber and were not accustomed to the traditional and historic process of speaking, debating and voting.
Speaker Sherman Packard and House Clerk Paul Smith took this into consideration when scheduling the sequence of the bills and length of the day.
Day one was more subdued, orderly and shorter than a usual day in the House.
The next session (March 15-17) contains the 150 remaining bills, and I envision significantly longer days.
Surprisingly this session also contained three proposals to change the New Hampshire Constitution. The process for a constitutional change is more restrictive, requires a larger majority to move to the next phase of the process and in the end, is determined by a public vote of the electorate and not the governor’s signature.
The three proposals are: eliminating the position of Register of Probate; providing all workers have a right to unionize; and removing New Hampshire from the United States of America and creating its own sovereign nation.
Of the three CACR’s (Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolutions), removing New Hampshire from the U.S. sparked the most dialogue.
Initially, the bill was moved to table by the Republican majority and then a sufficient number of Democrats and Republicans voted together in a bipartisan manner to stop the tabling and require discussion and a vote. Laying the bill on the table would allow for its return at a later point during the session.
After several impassioned speeches from both sides of the CACR, the final vote was a strong bipartisan 323-13 ITL (inexpedient to legislate). The 13 members in favor of a sovereign New Hampshire are all Republicans who allegedly aligned with the Free State or Libertarian movement.
Other bills were:
-- HB 1151. Prohibiting the display of deadly weapons at a parade, funeral procession, picket line, march, rally, vigil or demonstration. This bill came to the floor with a 13-6 recommendation for ITL, which means kill the bill.
The Republican majority felt that since New Hampshire is an open carry state the bill was not necessary. The minority opinion recognized the open carry policy and also that this bill would have no impact on concealed carry. However, the intent was to limit open display of weapons within 100 feet of a protest, rally, march or any First Amendment-related activity.
The bill's intent was to reduce the risk of armed intimidation of people expressing their First Amendment rights. The ITL passed, 192-141.
-- HB 1636. Prohibition on carrying a loaded firearm on an OHRV or snowmobile. This is the third time this bill passed the House in several years only to die in the Senate or on the Governor’s desk.
In the previous cases, additional amendments had been tacked on which caused its non-success. The bill
arrived from committee with an 11-6 party-line vote for Ought to Pass. The majority party reminded the House this was merely a clerical correction to the current New Hampshire Open Carry law as it was inadvertently left off the original bill when passed by the Senate in 2017.
Currently, loaded weapons are allowed in automobiles, motorcycles, pickup trucks and boats. The minority report expressed concern for the safety of the riders and passengers in case of an accident and an accidental discharge if they were on a skimobile or an OHRV. However, the OTP prevailed 204-134.
• HB 1126. Permitting minors over the age of 16 to obtain a vaccination without parental consent. This bill came out of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee with a Majority Recommendation of ITL, 12-7. The discussion primarily revolved around the current legal age of consent and the parents’ current authority in vaccination consent for children 16 and under.
Both sides understood the value of having parents involved in the vaccination discussion, however New Hampshire statute currently provides for consent to diagnosis and treatment of STDs and substance use at 14 and 12 years of age respectively. The 2021 Women’s Foundation Report indicates that since 2014 there has been a 43 percent rise in chlamydia among girls and a recent decrease in condom use which increases the chlamydia rate among teens and young adults.
Currently, minors while able to consent to sexual activity before 18 years of age, are not able to acquire the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine, putting them at a greater risk of cervical cancer. The ITL passed 184-151.
• CACR 14. Providing that all workers have a right to join a union. This CACR came out of the Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitation Services Committee with an ITL recommendation of 12-9. The majority felt the CACR was confusing and unnecessary. The minority believed that this Constitutional Amendment is necessary as it would guarantee union rights at the state level even if the National Labor Relations Act were repealed.
The bill was voted ITL, 182-159.
• HB 1138 FN-A. Exempting the display of a front license plate on certain vehicles. This bill arrives almost annually and has never passed the House. This year's edition arrived with an ITL recommendation of 15-3 from the Transportation Committee. The intent of the bill was to allow a waiver if the two-plate requirement would alter the “historic character, its collectibility, or devalue the vehicle.” The DMV believes the ambiguity of the bill makes it unenforceable due to its subjective nature.
Law enforcement also opposed the bill as they believe that both plates are vital for Amber Alerts, BOLO’s (“Be On the Lookout”), witness identification, use of security cameras, and other public safety concerns. The bill was voted ITL, 226-114.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway. He provides these reports as a service to his constituents.
