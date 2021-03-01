CONWAY — During its mobile food pantry held in Conway Village last Thursday, New Hampshire Food Bank saw a record volunteer turnout to help load food boxes into cars.
The food giveaway took place from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Ham Ice Arena located 87 West Main St.
According to Food Bank Systems Coordinator Christy Langlois, the typical volunteer contingent is about 16 at the various locations the food bank travels to across the state. Conway Village's turnout was over twice that number, at 34.
Volunteers from many area civic organizations participated. They included Granite United Way, Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, Knights of Columbus, Madison Food Pantry, Conway Area and Whittier Lions Clubs, Tri-County Community Action Homeless Outreach, North Conway Rotary Club, White Mountain Milers, Agape Ministries, White Horse Recovery and the Tamworth Community Food Center.
The event and the need for volunteers was promoted by the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
"An unprecedented, record number of volunteers turned out," said Langlois. "Whether it's due to great marketing or the relatively sunshiny day — either way we will take it."
The 34 volunteers helped distribute 22,134 pounds of food, enough to feed 714 individuals.
"Everything was gone," said Langlois.
Anyone is eligible to pick up food from the food bank. The only data they take is what town you are from.
Each household received 31 pounds of food, including milk, vegetables, fruit, chicken or hamburger, yogurt, and hot dogs.
Cars entered from West Main Street and exited on Hobbs Street. At the peak, there were four lanes of cars around the rink.
Volunteers would direct the cars, two at a time, to pull up next to a stack of food boxes, and other masked volunteers stood ready to load boxes into the vehicles.
"There is an outpouring of community support," said Catalina Kirsch of the public health coalition, which is part of Granite United Way.
"It's the New Hampshire Food Bank that is doing all this hard work in doing these mobile food pantries all over the state and we try to reach out to our community partners and friends in the community to come out and volunteer to support the effort."
Kirsch said she was "proud of her community" because a record for volunteers was set.
The Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled to return to the Ham Arena on March 25 from noon-2 p.m. For more information, go to nhfoodbank.org.
