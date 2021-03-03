CONWAY — Stay Work Play New Hampshire, in partnership with STAY MWV, will host a Matters of State policy roundtable event, sponsored by Eversource and New Hampshire Housing on Wednesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m.
This roundtable, held via Zoom and focusing on the Mount Washington Valley region, is one of nine such roundtable discussions to be held across the state, in partnership with each region’s young professionals network.
The Matters of State series will bring together each region’s legislators with their under-40 constituents to meet and discuss their region’s most pressing issues facing young people, as well as possible policy solutions.
The conversations will support and help inform the non-partisan, issues-based advocacy efforts Stay Work Play has engaged in since 2019, serving as a voice for the issues of critical importance to young New Hampshire residents.
“The Matters of State event will also help to establish and strengthen the relationships between legislators and their younger constituents,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart.
“Likewise, legislators will hear first hand about the challenges facing their young constituents as they seek to stay in the Mt. Washington Valley area, as well as the need to create public policies that are friendlier to the young talent the region so desperately needs.”
The March 10 Matters of State series event is open to anyone 40 and under who lives in the valley.
Space is limited and attendees are encouraged to learn more about the series at stayworkplay.org/mattersofstate and register at mattersofstatemwv.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.