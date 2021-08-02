CONWAY — It will take more than a broken pipe to stop the music at Mountain Top Music Center.
Although instruments stored in the basement of the school in the Bolduc Block of Conway Village suffered water damage after a water pipe’s temporary coupling cracked during the Route 16 Main Street reconstruction and water main project.
“It was kind of like a perfect storm,” Conway Village Fire District Superintendent Bruno Vallieres told commissioners Steve Bamsey, Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco at their July 29 meeting. “The good news it wasn’t sewer,” he added.
Mountain Top has been renovating the Majestic Theatre and other portions of the Bolduc Block since acquiring the property in 2015.
According to Vallieres, project consultant Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services had asked the district for assistance in helping run pipe inside the building.
“While we were trying to locate the 2-inch line that is tied into the building ... the 6-inch temporary collar cracked,” Vallieres said.
“We shut it down and fixed the problem, but then the water went into the hole as they had already cored the holes through the wall,” he said. “And they had 2-3 inches of water in the basement. The damage was pretty much to the equipment (Mountain Top’s rental wooden string instruments) stored there,” he said.
“It was quite the geyser,” said Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who was pulling into the Conway Village Fire Station when the incident happened at about 4 p.m.
“That water shot right up to the height of the Bolduc Block and onto the roof,” Solomon said.
According to George Wiese, director of Mountain Top: “The good news is that we are fully insured. We are drying out the instruments. They are the instruments that we rent to students before they decide whether they are going to stick with an instrument.
“Our bookkeeper (Linda Vienneau) was in the office right above the spot where the pipe broke, shooting water right up outside her office window — she jumped right out of her chair,” said Wiese.
“Yes, we sustained some damage that was not insignificant, but luckily no one was hurt,” said Wiese. “The strength of that building is amazing. The glass in one shop window on the first floor did break but the others didn’t.”
He said 6 inches of water accumulated in a matter of minutes.
“The aftermath has left us with a lot of mud to clean up and some instruments to replace, but thankfully nobody was injured,” said Wiese.
Later in the village precinct meeting, Vallieres reported that NH DOT night work on the Main Street project from West Main Street to the Four Corners is completed.
“All the 12-inch water main (pipe) is now in the ground. Night work is over — anything that’s left will be daytime work,” said Vallieres.
Bamsey said some Main Street businesses were unaware the project would last until late October.
“Someone told me they thought it would be done by the end of August, and I assured them that there would be substantial completion by the end of October,” said Bamsey.
The project started with the western portion of the street, running from the Conway Village railroad tracks to around the Four Corners (Main Street and Washington Street). It involves rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints. The cost of that portion is $3.9 million.
Awarded the contract was A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany. Coleman did drainage work last fall.
