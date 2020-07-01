CONWAY — A driving force for community betterment will be stepping down from his 15-year post as executive director of the Kendall C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation, but that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to stay involved in local activities.
Robert J. “Bob” Murphy announced this week that he'll be retiring from his Ham post effective July 31, ending his 23-year association with the charitable organization, which he served as a board member for eight years prior to succeeding founding executive director and former local banker Frank J. Connolly in 2005.
Murphy's successor is expected to be announced early next month, said Murphy, who noted: “It’s been a great run,”
A proud father of four and grandparent, with second wife Jeanne Potter Murphy, of 15, Murphy said: “I just feel it’s time for me to step down to be able to spend time watching my grandchildren in their activities."
He said he will have five grandchildren in college and one going to prep school as well as a grandson at Kennett and another at Hingham High School.
"So, I will be spending a lot of time on the road, traveling to see the kids — provided there is a season, of course, given the current COVID-19 situation,” he said.
Prior to helming the Ham Foundation, Murphy had retired as president of Central Banc Service Corp.
He also had previously worked as the controller at Carroll Reed’s for Fred Leighton, rising up to senior vice president of operations and then working as senior vice president for Mike Kirk at White Mountain Bank.
Both bosses encouraged their employees to be actively involved in the community, which allowed Murphy to serve on the board of the Volvo International Tennis Tournament and also help with the founding of Arts Jubilee in 1983.
Murphy was president of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce when Volvo left for Vermont in 1984.
He later was involved with the $1 million fundraising campaign to turn the Barnstormers Theatre of Tamworth into a year-round facility in 1999; and, as a board member of the Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway, with the Charlie Sprague Dining Room in 2000 as well as the Gibson Center’s purchase of Silver Lake Landing for senior housing in 2004.
With other community members, he helped create the Gary D. Millen Foundation. Named for the late Kennett High teacher and football coach, it built the Gary Millen Stadium as well as other sports facilities on the campus.
Murphy also was active with the MWV Cal Ripken League and a board member of the MWV Youth Hockey League, and continues to serve on the board as treasurer of the West Main Recreation Corp., which operates the non-profit Ham Ice Arena in Conway.
Last year, he launched a $500,000 capital campaign that is currently underway to help repair and replace the rink's aging infrastructure.
As executive director of the Ham Foundation, he has overseen the distribution of over $6 million in grants to non-profit organizations here and in Bridgton and Fryeburg, Maine.
In addition, the foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to graduates of Kennett High School, Lake Region High School and Fryeburg Academy.
“It is so fulfilling, whether you are giving out a grant for $1,000 or half a million — there is satisfaction because you are fulfilling a need that the applicant is requesting money for,” said Murphy.
Most recently, the Ham was in the news for awarding $75,000 in grants to local food pantries.
Over the years, organizations that have benefited from the Ham Foundation, often through major matching grants for large capital campaigns, include: the Gibson Center for Senior Services; Vaughan Community Services and the Vaughan Learning Center; White Mountain Community Health; Tin Mountain Conservation Center; Arts Jubilee; Valley Vision; the North Conway Community Center; the Mount Washington Observatory; Eastern Slope Ski Club; New England Ski Museum; Friends of the Conway Public Library; and Mountain Top Music Center. In Maine, recipients include the Rufus Porter Museum, Loon Echo Land Trust, the ice arena at Bridgton Academy, all in Bridgton; and the Fryeburg Historical Society.
The Ham Foundation began in 1995 with approximately $12 million, according to Murphy. It honors Kendal C. Ham (1911-88) and his wife, Anna Ham (1910-89). The Kendalls operated the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Plant in Conway and lived in Conway. They also had a lakeside cottage on Moose Pond in Bridgton.
Today, the Ham Foundation board of directors is comprised of Paul Brigham, president, and board members Dot Seybold, Sut Marshall, Peter Malia, Linda Eldridge and Bruce Chalmers. The advisory board has two parts, one for Mount Washington Valley and the other for the Bridgton-Fryeburg area.
MWV advisory members in addition to Seybold, Marshall and Eldridge are Mandy McDonald, Greg Frizzell and Dennis Hiller.
Bridgton-Fryeburg advisory committee members in addition to Chalmers and Malia are Laura Ordway, Michael Friedman and Melissa Rock.
Contacted Wednesday, Seybold said she has worked with Murphy since she was asked to join the Arts Jubilee board in the 1980s when she was in her mid-20s, working for the Jack Frost Shop in Jackson.
“Bob has just been a great mentor and a tremendous leader of the Ham," she said. "He knows the valley so well, and he understands the work that various organizations seeking help do here.”
Longtime friend and fellow Ham board member Marshall echoed those comments, saying, "His greatest gift is his compassion. He is firm but fair. Not everyone gets their grant, but he is diplomatic, kind and understanding when he writes people back, explaining the reasons.
"The Ham Foundation will miss his leadership, but with the structure for making grants and his impeccable record-keeping of past grant applications and awards, we will carry on successfully to fund local nonprofits."
George Cleveland, executive director of the Gibson Center, said: “You look around town and you see so many places with the Ham name associated with it."
He said the word he has always heard Murphy use when looking at grants is "transformational — either to the organization applying or to the community. Who better to perpetuate the legacy of the Hams over the years than Bob?
"I am shocked to hear he is stepping down,” Cleveland added.
For more information, go to hamcharitableorganization.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.