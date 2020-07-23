By Paula Tracy
PLYMOUTH — Mandatory mask ordinances are being considered in towns and cities around the state and one is already in place in Nashua as municipalities grapple on their own with measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
While at least 36 states now have mandatory requirements for mask use in public, New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has resisted calls for such an emergency order.
Instead, he has recommended face masks be worn and this week launched a $100,000 social media campaign “DON’T GO VIRAL” to urge all to wear masks in public.
Plymouth, Keene, Durham and Portsmouth are considering mandatory mask ordinances.
Communities that host college students are on the front lines of considering mandatory face mask ordinances to be in place before mid-August when students begin to return to campuses.
On July 27, a public hearing will be held virtually in Plymouth on a proposed ordinance that would require face coverings in public and workplaces in that town.
Bill Bolton, select board chair, said the hope is that the ordinance would be in place before students return to the Plymouth State University campus beginning Aug. 14.
He noted both Market Basket and Walmart, two large stores in the town, already have mandated masks be worn in their stores. A vote on the ordinance is expected Aug. 10, Bolton said.
Similar measures are contemplated in Durham with a $150 fine for a first offense.
Keene has also resurrected discussions on mandatory face coverings now that Hillsborough County Superior Court judge has refused a request for a preliminary injunction challenging the City of Nashua’s emergency order.
Nashua resident Andrew Cooper challenged the May ordinance, arguing his First Amendment rights were being violated. The request was denied earlier this month by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn who called the mask-wearing in a pandemic “common sense.”
Bolton said the select board has been discussing the concept for several months. A vote on the Plymouth ordinance would be Aug. 10 following the July 27 public hearing.
Under the proposed provisions, “employees of all business shall wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and whenever they are within 6 feet of a coworker or customer.”
People entering a business including outdoor restaurants must wear the same face coverings. The ordinance exempts children age 10 and under.
The virus has killed 402 residents of the state and sickened 6,295.
While the Plymouth area has been spared the brunt of the impacts the state has experienced, “We want to nip it in the bud and help our business community,” Bolton said.
The ordinance would give business owners some backing for asking customers to wear a mask, Bolton said.
The New Hampshire State House complex is also requiring all to wear a face covering when entering, due to the pandemic.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff and Senate President Donna Soucy issued an advisory this week that effective immediately, everyone who works in the State House or enters it needs to wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth.
An exception is made for those under the age of 6 and those who have a medical condition that precludes them from wearing it.
