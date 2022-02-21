OSSIPEE — After hearing about nursing homes being impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky and Arkansas, Mary Power and Mimi Cadman, residents of Mountain View Community, the Carroll County-run nursing home in Ossipee, wanted to do something to help.
Nursing homes in Monette and Truman, Ark., and Mayfield, Ky., were destroyed by tornadoes last December.
The two women approached MVC’s recreation director, Susan Pelletier, to come up with a plan. The purpose was to offer heartfelt support to the families and friends affected by these disasters, with a specific desire to help those nursing homes. The two residents met with the Recreation Director and decided to start fundraising for the Red Cross.
The group decided to start with a simple collection bin and a few “Jeans for a Cause” days. Support then came from a variety of sources. The Recreation Department sold “Candy Grams” for Valentine’s Day. An LNA, Deb Bruno, made Valentine’s crafts to sell. In addition, the unit charge nurse, Laurie Grenier, offered to do a “Super Bowl Squares” fundraiser.
Initially, the group hoped to raise a few hundred dollars. However, the group ended up raising $1,000 to send to the Red Cross.
“The message we want to get out to the community is simple. There is still life in a nursing home. Residents living in a nursing home are still active members of the larger community and capable of reaching out and doing amazing things!” said a statement by Power and Cadman.
