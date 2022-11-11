CONWAY — Corey Dowe’s suitcase was a little heavier when she returned home from Thailand this week. The extra weight? A bronze medal she helped Team USA secure at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Sunday in the up/down mountain race that closed out the championships.

Dowe, 29, health teacher at Kennett Middle School, finished 23rd overall and was the third American to cross the finish line in a world-class field of 66 runners from across the globe. It was Dowe’s debut on the world stage for Team USA, and the North Conway resident proved she belonged.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.