CONWAY — Corey Dowe’s suitcase was a little heavier when she returned home from Thailand this week. The extra weight? A bronze medal she helped Team USA secure at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Sunday in the up/down mountain race that closed out the championships.
Dowe, 29, health teacher at Kennett Middle School, finished 23rd overall and was the third American to cross the finish line in a world-class field of 66 runners from across the globe. It was Dowe’s debut on the world stage for Team USA, and the North Conway resident proved she belonged.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to compete for the U.S. at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships,” Dowe shared Friday on Facebook. “I went into the trip hoping to take in the experience, ready to give my best effort and nervous to meet new people in a very foreign place to me. I came away with more than I could have hoped — new connections/friendships from all over the U.S., an even greater appreciation for all the support I have in my life, new animal friends (elephant pals, so many butterflies and a massive slug), and a bronze medal from our classic up/down team effort! Still doesn’t feel fully real.”
Dowe had a familiar face on Team USA, fellow White Mountain Miler Paul Kirsch of Madison, who was the manager for the U20 Mountain Team.
The U.S. team was announced last month, with 36 of the best off-roadrunners selected to race for the U.S.
“More than 900 elite athletes from 46 Member Federations are set to race during the four-day festival, which features 80K and 40K trail races plus uphill mountain races for senior athletes, and classic up and down mountain races for both senior and U20 (ages 16-19) athletes,” a release from the American Trail Running Association stated.
Team USA had a great showing. On Nov. 4, the first day of competition, American Allie McLaughlin (Colorado Springs, Colo.) won Friday’s Uphill Mountain Running race leading the U.S. women to a team gold medal.
The following day, Adam Peterman (Missoula, Mont.) won the 80K Trail race leading the U.S. men (Eric Lipuma, Richmond, Vt., seventh; Jeff Colt, Carbondale, Colo., 14th; and Adam Merry, Golden, Colo., 53rd) to another team gold.
In the 40K trail race the same day, the U.S. women’s team (Kimber Mattox, Bend, Ore., seventh; Ashley Brasovan, Golden, Colo., 11th; Stevie Kremer, Crested Butte, Colo., 13th; and Kristina Mascarenas, Colorado Springs, Colo., 25th) won a silver medal, finishing behind Spain.
On Sunday, McLaughlin, in the up/down mountain race, finished third and lead U.S. teammates Rachel Tomajczyk (Williams, Ariz.), Dowe and Samantha Lewis (Moscow, Idaho).
“I will never grow tired of seeing our athletes on the podium at World Champs — and especially when they are playing our national anthem,” Kirsch shared on Facebook on Thursday. “This year in Thailand we heard the anthem four times, along with two other bronze podium finishes. It always gives me all the feels at the medal ceremonies.
He added: “This was my 11th time helping out with the Team at Worlds. It was like a whole new event this year though — with 36 athletes in four races. That meant a lot more team logistics but there was such a great vibe to this year’s squad that made the additional responsibilities so easy. It really felt like a big giant family — and so much pride from the athletes getting to be on a team representing their country.”
Dowe’s race was 6.6 miles long. “The race course ran as a lollipop going uphill 475 meters (1,558 feet) almost from the jump to a halfway high point. Runners then rocketed back downhill toward a 10.7-kilometer (6.6 miles) finish,” is how the World Running Championship website described the course.
Ugandan teammates Rebecca Cheptegei and Annette Chemengich Chelangat finished first and second, respectively, in 46 minutes, 25 seconds and 46:52. They were joined on the podium by McLaughlin, who finished third in 48:31.
Tomajczyk was the second American to finish, placing 19th in 52:23. She was followed by Dowe, 23rd, 53:19; and Lewis, 40th, 56:24.
Switzerland, which placed its top three runners in fifth, 13th and 15th, won the team gold, with the United Kingdom taking the silver (its top three runners placed fifth, eighth and 25th) and the U.S. won the bronze.
Another American known to the Mount Washington Valley, Joe Gray of Colorado Springs, Colo., who won the Mount Washington Road Race for a record sixth time in June, and was the defending World Mountain Running Champion (also the 2016 winner of the World Mountain Running Championship) was sixth in the 8.5K uphill mountain race on Nov. 4. Team USA was fourth overall behind Italy, Switzerland and Spain.
Dowe was given a hero’s sendoff by the hometown Eagles on Oct. 28. A pep rally, complete with the Kennett High Drumline serenading her through the hallways, was held in her honor to celebrate her being named to Team USA.
Dowe qualified for the team by placing fourth at the 2022 Whiteface Mountain Race and has also won several East Coast mountain running races, including the Waterville Valley Mountain Race and the Cranmore Mountain Race.
“I am looking forward to the experience of traveling to the complete opposite side of the world to compete with such a large group of talented runners,” Dowe said before her departure. “I was born on Flag Day, so I am pumped to represent the red, white and blue and experience the culture and people of Thailand!
She added: “This is my first time being selected for the team and is something that I have been working towards for a few years now, so it is exciting for it to come together.”
Kirsch has been the team manager for the U20 Mountain Team since 2010.
The U.S. women finished fourth overall (Oakley Olson, Green Mountain, Utah, fifth; Samantha Blair, Eagle, Colo., 13th; and Willow Lott, Durango, Colo., 20th) in Sunday’s Junior Up/Down Mountain Race (won by the United Kingdom, followed by Italy and France), while the men (Michael Maiorano, Medford, Ore., seventh; Christian Groendyk, Fort Collins, Colo., 25th; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula, Mont., 27th; and Dalton Kaines, Fort Collins, Colo., 30th) were seventh (won by Uganda, followed by France and the United Kingdom).
“These trips are always pretty busy but the work is a labor of love when you get to see the athletes all giving everything they have out on the trails,” Kirsch shared. “I always say, I have the best volunteer position in the world — helping to support the best of the best in the sport that I love — and this year was no exception.”
Kirsch was delighted to have Dowe on the U.S. team. “Corey is a good climber and just a phenomenal downhiller with a ton of leg speed,” he said. “She just was the top woman at the Waterville Valley Mountain Race (home of the 2019 US Mountain Running Championships) on Sept. 25 and has had such a phenomenal summer of racing. The course this year I think will favor someone like Corey’s aggressive downhill style and I am excited to see how she does.”
Dowe thanked her supporters on Facebook, saying, “I am so fortunate to have endless support in my life through family, friends and the communities I am, and have been, part of,” she wrote. “I am so appreciative of all the in-person conversations, texts, phone calls, messages, social media posts and grand drumline gestures that I have received. Most of all I am thankful for my parents (Judy and Steve Dowe) who have been at almost every race that I have ever competed in and traveled to Thailand with me. Mom and Dad, you are the best. The journey was not short, but it was worth it.”
Kirsch is already looking ahead to the next championships. “Only about 200 days until the next World Champs in Austria. I can’t wait to see what the teams will accomplish there. Now if I can just stop waking up at 3 a.m.”
