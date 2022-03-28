MOULTONBOROUGH — Authorities have identified the victim of the drowning on March 13 as John “Jack” Otis Cook, age 70.
According to New Hampshire State Police, at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, the state Marine Patrol was notified of a possible drowning on Berry Pond in the town Of Moultonborough.
It was learned that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with two occupants, broke through the ice. The driver was able to exit the cab, but the passenger was trapped inside.
Later that same day, divers from New Hampshire Fish and Game recovered Cook’s body from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cook was an avid auto racer and organizer for the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club for more than 40 of his 70 years, and was instrumental in the club’s founding.
He was reported to have been inspecting the ice on Berry Pond on Sunday morning for safety, as the club was hoping to hold races later that day.
According to his obituary, Cook was a North Conway native who grew up in South Tamworth, where his mother, Patricia Cook, still lives. He attended K.A. Brett School in Tamworth and graduated from Kennett High in 1970.
He later moved to Moultonborough, where he lived with his wife, Nancy. He was employed by Ambrose Bros. Inc. of Meredith for 50 years.
Conway Daily Sun Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
