CONWAY — More charges against a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves have been brought in the form of indictments by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei announced in May that James Gray, 44, of Conway had been arrested April 22 and charged with four counts of felony theft by unauthorized taking.
“After a lengthy investigation conducted with the cooperation of several agencies within Carroll and Oxford Counties, it was determined that James Gray was responsible for the theft of a large quantity of catalytic converters throughout the two Maine and New Hampshire Counties,” said Mattei.
On May 20, Gray was indicted for stealing five catalytic converters from Spectrum, two from Ridings Auto in Ossipee, one catalytic converter from the following: an individual in Conway, an individual in Ossipee, Mt Washington Valley Kustomz Auto Repair in Conway and Effingham Fire Department. The alleged crimes took place in March.
Fryeburg (Maine) Police said in May they had made an arrest or arrests in connection to four catalytic converter thefts that took place April 16 at Den’s Auto at 399 Portland Street. Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick said the suspects were Gray and Michael Taylor, 29, of Parsonsfield, Maine. At the time, it appeared Taylor was not facing charges in New Hampshire.
In July, a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Gray twice more on counts of theft. One indictment says that on April 26, Gray stole six catalytic converters from Saco Valley Canoe. This theft indictment carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Other indictments say he stole a catalytic converter from Saco Bound Canoe & Kayak in Conway on April 13. This theft indictment carries a prison sentence of up to seven years.
New Carroll County indictments say Taylor lives in Newfield, Maine, and that he stole five catalytic converters from Spectrum, one from an individual in Conway, one from Effingham Fire Department, one from an individual in March, two from Ridings Auto in Ossipee, one from Saco Bound Canoe & Kayak and six from Saco Valley Canoe.
Taylor has an arraignment/bail hearing Aug. 31. Gray’s status conference on the May indictments and an arraignment on the July indictments is Aug. 25. As of July 28, Taylor was incarcerated on escape and drug charges. Gray is apparently free on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.