MADISON — The local chapter of the Loyal Order of the Moose on Sunday provided area first responders with “Tommy Moose” dolls they can use to comfort children at emergency scenes.
Moose Prelate Philip Clark said six dozen of the plush dolls in sealed bags were donated to local police force, fire department and emergency medical services members.
Children who are given a moose get to keep it.
According to Moose International, "The Tommy Moose program is easily one of the most successful community service outreach programs in the history of the Loyal Order of Moose. Its success lies in its simple message and uncomplicated structure.
"Moose lodges and chapters across the U.S. and Canada have purchased over 100,000 Tommy Moose plush dolls and presented them to police, fire and other emergency workers, to be carried in their vehicles."
The Loyal Order of the Moose is a fraternal and service organization established in 1888 in 49 states, Canada and Great Britain.
The White Mountain Moose Lodge No. 2705, located at 746 Route 16, opened in 2018.
"Our main goals are to help the children, seniors and the community as a whole,” said Clark.
Other projects the Moose have assisted with are End 68 Hours of Hunger at SAU 9 and providing sand to seniors so they can get in and out of their homes without slipping in the winter. The Moose also repainted the new Conway Rec Center before it opened.
On Sunday at about 1 p.m., many of the area’s first responders — Action EMS, Brewster Ambulance, Conway Fire and Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police, State Police Troop E and Tamworth Police — were on hand at Lodge 2705 to accept the donation of the dolls.
Clark said he ordered enough dolls so that the police cruisers could each get one Tommy doll and the EMS vehicles could get two.
“The EMS personnel seem to run into children in distress a lot more often than maybe law enforcement do,” said Clark. “They will go through their Tommy Moose a lot quicker.”
Clark, who has an 8-year-old son, formerly served in the Coast Guard. Based on that experience, he felt providing moose dolls to local responders was a good idea.
"I knew the officers have stuffed animals in their trunk already, but I thought 'Wow, this would be something great to add on to that,'" he said.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Rowe said the moose dolls are appreciated.
“It’s really a nice program and would help calm kids down at accident scenes or critical incidents” said Rowe of the dolls. “There is definitely a need.”
Dale Drew of Brewster Ambulance, which serves North Conway, said the moose dolls will be a “great addition to our ambulances.” He said Brewster has kept stuffed animals on the ambulances before but stopped doing so because of COVID-19.
He said sealing the moose in a plastic bag was a “great idea” because they are safe to hand out. “It will work out perfect,” said Drew.
