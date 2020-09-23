ATKINSON and GILMONTON ACADEMY GRANT — The death of a Keene man, missing since Saturday, has been ruled suspicious after his body was found late Tuesday afternoon in the unincorporated place of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant.
State police had issued a missing person alert for Jonathan Amerault, 25, on Monday after he failed to show up for work in Jaffrey. Friends and family said they had not seen or heard from him since Saturday afternoon or evening. In a joint release, N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said while the death has been ruled suspicious, there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Amerault was described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to have been driving a gray 2016 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate 3449369. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday, Sept. 19, is encouraged to contact State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).
Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant is located north of Errol and is largely timberland owned by Dartmouth College and Bayroot LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.