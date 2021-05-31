CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is switching its online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations away from the state of New Hampshire portal to a new web-based system hosted by MaineHealth.
Memorial is making the switch because the state of New Hampshire as of June 1 is discontinuing first-appointment scheduling on its Vaccination and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) system.
The state formally announced the change in VINI in a press release Friday, but Memorial Emergency Management Coordinator Will Owen, who oversees the hospital's clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village, said the hospital had been notified by the state earlier.
In the press release from the Joint Information Center, which has handled public information from the state of New Hampshire about COVID-19 since the pandemic began, state officials said, "As of June 1, 2021, all state-managed fixed sites will only provide second-dose vaccinations. There are more than 350 locations across the state offering first-dose appointments and many locations offer walk-in service without the need for an appointment."
The press release also noted that "All state-managed fixed sites will close on Wednesday, June 30."
Second doses may still be scheduled on VINI. Individuals with questions or looking to reschedule a second-dose appointment through VINI are encouraged to do so online at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1. If you live near a bordering state or having trouble contacting the NH COVID Call Center, you can call (603) 271-5980. COVID-specific call-takers are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.
Gov. Chris Sununu has been talking for several weeks about winding down state vaccination clinics and transitioning to having people get COVID vaccinations in doctor's offices and pharmacies in the same way they get flu vaccines.
"Ultimately, the pharmacies and the Pediatricians, and the Doctors in this State will get (the COVID vaccine), just like they get their vaccine now. We're making a transition," Sununu said at his weekly press conference May 13. "We have a whole transition team in process, and we will slowly move everything over to those in terms of (supplies of vaccine) the state is getting, making sure that that's distributed primarily through the hospital associations and the hospital networks that are currently existing."
While Memorial's clinic is not a state-run clinic, it was tied in to the VINI website for scheduling vaccination appointments, as were all vaccination clinics in the state while vaccinations were limited to specific age and residency groups or other criteria. Now COVID vaccinations are open to anyone age 12 and older and walk-ins are allowed. Pharmacies like Walgreens have already begun scheduling vaccinations on their own websites.
Owen said Friday that the hospital has already received calls from people who heard that Memorial was shutting down its clinic because they could not schedule an appointment for a first dose in VINI. He wants to get the word out that the clinic is remaining open and only the scheduling has changed.
People wanting to schedule a vaccine appointment at the Memorial Hospital clinic can do so online at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling the hospital at (603) 356-0673 at press Option 2.
Owen said the hospital clinic is going to stay open for the foreseeable future, even though numbers of people seeking a vaccination are have been dropping over the past few weeks. The clinic now vaccinates fewer than 100 people per day many days, down from a high point of 300 per day, and this week it cut back hours from five to three days a week.
Although the numbers of new cases of COVID have also been declining and many people are dropping masking and distancing requirements, Owen said, "I'm not sure it's over. It feels a little premature to me." He noted concern about variants and the fact that less than half of the population is fully vaccinated, and said, "To me it feels like there is work to be done in the vaccination area."
Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said the new online scheduling system adds a text or phone reminder for the vaccine appointment.
As most COVID-19 vaccines are a two-shot series, Memorial will also schedule second appointments for people when they get their first shot.
Walk-ins are now welcome and no appointment is required to get vaccinated against COVID at the Memorial Hospital clinic but Owen said some people still want appointments.
He sees it “like a restaurant that takes walk-ins. Some people still like to have a reservation and know that they will get in before they arrive.”
Appointments also help staff plan for the day.
MaineHealth is system of hospitals and other health-care providers that includes Maine Medical Center and eight other hospitals in Maine in addition to Memorial Hospital, its only New Hampshire member.
Maine members of the system have been using the vaccine.mainehealth.org system for months because Maine never adopted a state-wide system for registering and scheduling vaccinations.
The Memorial Hospital clinic is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and is located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway (next to Citizen’s Bank).
As of Friday, 799,077 people in New Hampshire have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 651,838 people (48.1 percent of the population) are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are available to anyone over the age of 12 regardless of state of residency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.