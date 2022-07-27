LANCASTER — Members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club testified in Coos Superior Court Wednesday about the horrific crash that left seven members of the club dead three years ago on Route 2 in Randolph.
The second day of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., centered on testimony by four surviving members of the motorcycle club about the collision and the accident scene
The most emotional testimony came from Valerie Riberio, who was riding with her husband, Manny Riberio, on the motorcycle next to the lead motorcyclist, Albert Mazza, Jr. Known by his nickname Woody, Mazza was club president.
“I saw a black Dodge truck coming at us with its wheels well over the yellow line and our lane of traffic. There was no way for us to get out of the way,” Ribeiro said.
After the impact between the truck and Mazza’s motorcycle, Riberio said Mazza went “flying off of his motorcycle with both hands over his head sideways, and he launched right into our bike and pushed our bike.”
Mazza, she said, “saved us that day because his hitting us made us go far right, right off the road.”
Riberio said she and her husband ran to find Mazza. She said she saw parts of his brain on the road. “He was gone. There was nothing that we could do to help him,” she said.
After checking on other members of the club and finding other fatalities, Riberio said, “I was just walking around screaming to the heavens. It was hard to process everything that was happening and it just didn’t seem real,” she said.
Dana Thompson was further back in the formation and said he did not see the collision but heard the impact.
“I saw more of the trailer than the truck as it was passing across my face,” he said of the flatbed trailer Zhukovskyy’s pickup was hauling that took out many of the motorcycles.
Thompson described the scene as chaotic and said parts were flying, bikes were going down, people were coming out from the cabins, and there was a big fireball as the truck caught on fire.
After going around to check and see if he could help other members, Thompson said he saw the driver behind the truck. He described Zhukovskyy as pacing, visibly upset.
Club member Duarte said the motorcyclists were still getting in formation when the collision occurred. His first reaction after the collision was the check and see if his wife was OK on the back of the motorcycle and then call 911. He checked to see if he could help and discovered some members had been killed.
He confronted the driver, yelling at him but said he avoided physical contact. “I was nose to nose with him. And I’m telling you right up close,” Duarte said.
Asked by the defense if he detected any odor of alcohol on the defendant, Duarte said he did not. But when questioned, he and others said the club had a barbecue at the Mount Jefferson View Cabins that afternoon and Mazza had purchased a keg of Coors Light that members had been drinking.
While the state charged Zhukovskyy with 23 counts, including multiple counts of manslaughter, impaired negligent homicide and negligent homicide, the defense is arguing Mazza was driving drunk and was responsible for the collision.
Public Defenders Steve Mirkin and Jay Duguay made a point of asking the club members when they were asked about drinking on the day of the collision. The defense is charging the issue was not considered by the state until last fall.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
