MANCHESTER — Valerie Ann Johnston of Thornton has become the first female Scout from New Hampshire to earn the rank of Eagle. With this achievement, Johnston, a member of Troop 58 in Campton/Thornton, has become one of America’s first female Eagle Scouts.
On March 1, the Daniel Webster Council announced she was the first young woman to become an Eagle Scout in the Granite State.
“I am honored to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and I’m humbled to be the first woman to do so in New Hampshire,” said Valerie Johnston, 18, of Troop 58.
“Being a part of Scouting has been a rewarding, life-changing experience for me," she said, "from earning merit badges, to staffing Scouting’s National Youth Leadership Training the past five years, attending the National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience at Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, then staffing that course at Philmont Scout Ranch, all the way to my Eagle Scout project organizing and implementing a food and donation drive to benefit the New Hampshire Humane Society and better the lives of the animals at the shelter."
She added: “During my Scouting journey, I have gained incredible leadership experience and have been able to learn skills and values that will serve me for the rest of my life. I’m grateful to the other Scouts and adult volunteers who have made my involvement so memorable and hope my positive experience will empower other young women to consider Scouting.”
Scouting became co-ed in February 2019.
Johnston, who earned the rank of Eagle on Feb. 8 of this year, told WMUR (Channel 9) on Tuesday it wasn't always an easy path.
"In high school, there were people who, when I first joined, they're like, 'Why are you in Boy Scouts? Why would you do that?'" she said. "So they just didn't understand all of the benefits of this program, and I just don't think people realize everything you can get out of it."
Daniel Webster Council Scout Executive Jay Garee added, “Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes incredible diligence, hard work and perseverance, and we are truly honored to recognize Valerie for this significant accomplishment.
"Along her journey to Eagle Scout, Valerie has shown tremendous character, while gaining new skills, learning to overcome obstacles and demonstrating leadership among her peers and in her community. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth," he said.
For Johnston's final project, she raised money and collected food for the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia.
She's now a freshman taking courses remotely at St. Michael's College in Vermont and remains one of the only female Eagle Scouts in the country.
"It's so supportive, this group of girls who have come up together and earned everything, and because we all know we earned it and did our best, it's quite amazing to be part of that," she told WMUR.
In terms of future goals, she said, "First, my goal is to finish college, hopefully in 3 1/2 years."
She is majoring in business administration with a minor in accounting.
After college, she contemplating joining the U.S. military. She said following her mother into the Navy is a possibility. Her mom, Sandra Johnston, served over 30 years, retiring with the rank of captain.
Young women have been part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America, including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts. The BSA expanded that legacy further by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA last February.
Scouts BSA is the program for youth ages 11-17. It was previously known as Boy Scouts. Since then, tens of thousands of young women throughout New Hampshire and across the country have joined the organization’s most iconic program with many, including Johnston, working their way toward the rank of Eagle Scout.
On Oct. 1, 2019, Isabella Tunney of St, Paul, Minn., became the first female Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouting, which only about 6 percent of Scouts achieve on average. To earn it, an individual must take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment; and they must research, organize and complete a large community service project. In addition to gaining skills that last a lifetime, individuals who earn the esteemed Eagle Scout rank can reference it for academic, vocational, and military recognition, including scholarships and advanced enlistment grade.
Arthur Rose Eldred became the first Eagle Scout in 1912 when he earned his 21st merit badge at age 16.
In 1921, the number of new Eagle Scouts set a record for new scouts.
In 1926, Edgar Cunningham became the first person of color to become an Eagle Scout.
In 2019, the new record of Eagle Scouts was set with 61,353 new scouts.
The mission of the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America is “to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. There has never been a better time to be a Scout! Visit www.nhscouting.org for more information.”
Ink Link, WMUR and the Daniel Webster Council contributed to this story.
