CONWAY — Ted Phillips is running for one of two three-year seats on the town police commission. Also running is incumbent Rodney King. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Phillips’ profile:
Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Ted Phillips, 50, and I am running for Police Commissioner. I wish to take a moment in order to thank all of you who have supported and continue to support my efforts in running for this important opening. I have lived full-time in North Conway for the past seven years and have been in the valley since 2001.
Many of you know me through my countless hours of coaching our kids and interacting with so many great families in baseball and basketball through the MWV Cal Ripken Baseball League, previous winter leagues and the town, including both Conway intramural and travel teams. I have also volunteered with various organizations in the valley and look forward to serving you as one of our three police commissioners should you elect me.
One does not have to be a police or former officer to serve in this capacity. I feel the input from a balanced and analytical person will serve the department and the town well. I strongly believe I possess these attributes.
I have run my own business for 25 years and am well-versed in budgets, risk/reward analytics and more. The PC role is not a tactical one. I believe in the need for a robust PD that protects our families, friends, neighbors, schools, etc. A safe community equals a prosperous one!
We face challenging times ahead, not only with COVID-19 but with the growing nature of Conway and the balancing needed to appropriate funds, resources and outreach to our community. I strongly applaud our chief, officers and support staff for their hard work and dedication to their jobs. Together we will continue to grow and persevere.
Thank you in advance for giving me consideration for this position. Should you have any additional questions, please feel free to email me directly and confidentially with any questions at at phillips44@aol.com. I will be happy to respond as best I can to as many of you as possible.
Finally, during this time I encourage you all to embrace this as an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. Take care of those you can and help in any way you may be able. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.