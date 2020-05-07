CONWAY — Earl Sires IV is running for one of two three-year seats on the town planning board. Also running are incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner, along with Ailie Byers and Michael Fougere. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Sires’ profile:
I am running for the planning board to provide a steady, reliable voice and vote in support of measures that make homes more affordable in the Mount Washington Valley. I also believe I can play a part in finding a solution to the short-term rental debate, and I will bring a thoughtful and balanced approach to all issues brought before the board.
The current board has done great work, and I was thrilled when the board recently voted 7-0 to support the MWV Housing Coalition’s warrant article (Article 6) granting a density bonus to developers who build 25 percent of the homes in their development for sale at an affordable rate.
As a housing coalition board member, I assisted in developing the article and worked to build support for it. As a planning board member, I will reliably argue for and vote in favor of initiatives that make homes more affordable in the valley.
Prior to my current job as a marketer for Rapid Insight, a local technology company, I was general manager at Pinkham Vacation Rentals for close to two years. In this role, I gathered input from all sides of the discussion on short-term rentals. I communicated with homeowners, local Realtors and long-term residents; attended town committee meetings to learn about the town’s perspective; researched how communities similar to ours grappled with the issue to develop fair policies. I believe this will be a useful perspective when the planning board is involved in decisions related to short-term rentals.
The zoning ordinance states its purpose is to maintain a sustainable balance between differing interests, including health and safety, natural resources and agriculture, and to protect against excessive density and congestion.
If elected, I will do my best to consider issues from multiple perspectives. This approach is one that I learned from my father, who put it to great use during his career in local government. Decisions will be especially consequential in the coming months, and I hope to have the chance to contribute to making them as a member of the planning board.
