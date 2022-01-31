PITTSBURG — A Massachusetts man reportedly died of severe injuries he suffered in a snowmobile crash last Friday afternoon.
N.H. Fish and Game said Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Mass., was descending a bumpy downhill section of Corridor Trail 20 shortly after noon when he lost control and struck a tree. As a result of the impact, Harper was thrown from the snowmobile.
Harper was following a riding companion, who after realizing Harper was no longer behind him, found him lying off the trail beside the damaged snowmobile.
A bystander assisted the two and an immediate 911 call was made.
Pittsburg Fire, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Fish and Game were called to the scene. Pittsburg Fire used their rescue snowmobile to transport first responders up a mile of trail to the crash scene.
Harper was brought to an awaiting ambulance and then taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook. Despite the efforts of all involved, Harper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
While the crash remains under investigation, Fish and Game consider inexperience to have been a primary factor.
At about the same time, two Massachusetts people sustained significant injuries after crashing their snowmobile into a tree adjacent to the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in Nash Stream State Forest in Stratford.
Ryan Feyrer, 47, of Orange, Mass., was operating his snowmobile southbound on the Corridor 5 trail in an area known as the “Arm of Sugarloaf.”
While negotiating a turn, part of his glove, which was tucked in a gauntlet-style hand protector, caught the machine’s throttle, causing him to lose control of the snowmobile. The machine went off the trail and struck a tree.Feyrer and a 47-year-old female passenger were ejected from the machine.
Immediately following the crash, the two were located by other members of their riding party. With no cellphone coverage in the area, one of the group rode about 9 miles to the Groveton Trailblazers Snowmobile Club Clubhouse in Stark.
There he located an off-duty paramedic who happened to be working at the clubhouse at the time. The paramedic called Fish and Game, then rode a borrowed snowmobile back to the scene to render first aid.
Fish and Game worked to coordinate a rescue effort. Personnel from Groveton Fire and EMS also responded with a tracked rescue vehicle Both victims were transported from the woods using a snowmobile and the tracked rescue vehicle.
Upon reaching a plowed road, they were taken by ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for ftreatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Both individuals were wearing helmets and appropriate gear.
The operator was an experienced snowmobiler who was operating a machine that he owned.
On Sunday in Boscawen a Concord woman crashed the snowmobile that she was operating on Corridor 2, also known as the Northern Rail Trail.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Paula Hendrick, 50, inadvertently accelerated into trees, after which she fell off the snowmobile, and slid down a steep embankment toward the Merrimack River.
Boscawen Fire and Police, a Merrimack County Sheriff’s deputy, Penacook Rescue and a Fish and Game officer responded to the scene, and. Concord Fire used a tracked utility terrain vehicle to transport her to an awaiting ambulance.
Due to the serious, potentially life-threatening injury that Hendrick sustained, she was transported by Penacook Rescue Ambulance to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.