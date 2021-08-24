CONWAY — A small but vocal group of parents aired their concerns to the Conway School Board on Monday about requiring masks on the opening day of the school year. The group — which numbered 25 at a previous school board meeting — made it be known they intend to be regulars at meetings and continue to raise their concerns.
During the two public comment portions, which dominated the 55-minute meeting, Wendy Richardson, the lone parent from Conway, spoke along with Kevin Clifford, Susan Hirtle, Rebecca Miller and Nicole Nordlund, all of Madison and Robert Chase of Bartlett.
Richardson said she was disappointed at the SAU 9 meeting “to watch and bear witness to an audience member literally puppeteering and directing the school board moderator.”
Richardson was referencing the Aug. 12 meeting at which Julie Laracy of Conway gave the “time-out” gesture from the audience when she felt board members were being verbally attacked.
“She literally sat in the audience and told the moderator what to do, and the moderator listened,” said Richardson “Amazing!”
SAU 9 Chairman Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett had moderated the meeting and urged citizens not to engage in personal attacks. Afterward, she said she acted on her own, not at Laracy’s behest.
Despite “only a few of us” being at the meeting, “we’re still gonna hold elected officials accountable,” Richardson said. “The darkness is coming to light at this point. I want you to stop playing with our children’s lives. We’re going to be here and we’re going to be asking you to re-evaluate your science. ... They’re our children. We put our blood sweat and tears into them.”
SAU 9 will open the school year with masks required on Sept. 2. The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan following the SAU 9 Board meeting, uses a color chart for operating conditions.
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Conway is currently in the yellow zone, which requires masking indoors but not outside when students and staff can socially distance themselves, according to the guidelines.
Richardson called for Kelemen, Bartlett/Jackson school nurse Helen Crowell and Joe Lentini, chair of the Conway board, to resign.
“At this point, it’s clear that Lentini should resign. Helen Crowell and Nancy Kelemen, if she can’t even run the board without the direction of an audience member, then maybe she’s not capable,” she said.
Crowell’s and Lentini’s comments were not well-received by some parents who tuned into the Aug. 5 Zoom meeting of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee.
They believe Lentini said school officials shouldn’t listen to parents.
According to a recording of the Zoom meeting, Lentini said, “There’s a certain percentage of people that for political reasons will not support masks. So why do we even deal with that? The reality is the plan clearly delineates when we need to be taking more precautions, and when we don’t. I support the plan.”
Crowell said: “Just to clarify, I don’t think we should engage with any of the crazy. I think we should just be upfront about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
At Monday’s meeting, Clifford said he felt he had to be there.
“I can’t stand by and say nothing,” he said. “It’s really sad and disheartening to see our families and community ripped apart with these issues that certain people have turned with political agenda.”
Clifford added: “And what’s more concerning is that the people who are listening to doctors and health care advisers are now advocating that certain groups of people be excluded from society if they don’t submit to the will of those advising health professionals.”
At one point, Clifford referred to Lentini as “Mr. Linguini,” and claimed a “political cabal” was driving the school board in its decisions.
“I’m not anti-mask. You want to wear a mask, go ahead,” he said. “If you want to wear a mask and a Viking helmet with horns on for extra protection, that should be your choice. Who am I to tell you what to do? Let the same attitude and respect come from your side. Instead, you would want to force the Viking helmet on us as long as it was in the name of some unnamed medical expert that would tell you that helped.
“Please don’t tell me that COVID cases are up and that you wore battle masks” — referring to the fact that the school board wore masks at the meeting, with the exception of Randy Davison — because it was simply a show of political force in unity from the battle cry that came from Dr. (Rich) Laracy (of Saco River Medical Group) and his wife Julie. This was a disgusting display of politics,” Clifford said.
He continued: “Ancestors who toiled the soil to build the first buildings, the first doors, and the first schools must be wailing from their graves, believing that they were creating a free future for their posterity, which you through your actions are destroying in just a few short years. You are on the wrong side of history. You will still have time to switch sides to the side of humanity. We will welcome you with open arms.”
Nordlund spoke about family values and how parental rights trump everything. “I will continue to refuse parts for the curriculum that don’t work for our family, including anybody bringing up the ‘M’ word that stands for a mask. You can’t really write that on the internet anymore because you get to go to jail.”
