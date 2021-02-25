CONWAY — Incumbents Randy Davison, Steve Hartmann and Steve Porter, and former budgeteer William Marvel all made the trek to Center Conway to the old town hall on the second day of candidate filings for the town and school offices on Thursday.
On Day 1 of filing period, 10 people signed up for 12 positions on Wednesday.
Filing period runs through March 5 at 5 p.m.
Davison, the longest-serving member of the Conway School Board, filed for a fifth term.
“I knew I wanted to do at least one more term,” he said by phone. “One of my reasons for wanting to do this next term is so I can be involved in what’s in the best interests of the taxpayers and students of Conway when it comes to the AREA agreement.”
Davison also would like to see another thing happen — SAU 13 dissolve. SAU 13 covers Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
“I just think there are too many duplications of services,” he said. “I’d like to everyone back in SAU 9. I firmly believe it would make the curriculum better.”
Former municipal budget committee member William Marvel (the Sun’s Then & Now and Tuesday columnist) also filed Thursday for the one-year seat on the budget committee.
There are also four three-year seats (Bob Drinkhall, Mike Laracy, Dianne Ryan and Eric Dziedzic are the incumbents).
Marvel said the job requires “a lot of work if you do the job,” and he’s willing to put in the time and effort to be the best budgeteer he can be.
Three school board seats are opening — two three-year terms (Davison and Courtney Burke are the incumbents) and a one-year term (Bill Aughton was appointed last May). Former board member Mark Hounsell signed up for the one-year seat on Wednesday. Aughton said he might not run.
On the town side, Porter joined fellow incumbent Selectman John Colbath, who signed up Wednesday, in filing for one of the two three-year seats on the board of selectmen. Both are running for third terms.
Also seeking a third term is Hartmann, current chair of the planning board. He and fellow incumbent Ben Colbath are running for the two three-year seats. No one has filed yet for the one-year planning term that Earl Sires IV is vacating due to a move from the area.
James Cousins also signed up for both a one-year and three-year term as a library trustee.
Three three-year seats as library trustees (Peter Innes, Alison Memoli and Hans Hildebrand are the incumbents), and a one-year term as library trustee (Kathy Bennett was appointed to fill out the second of a three-year term).
