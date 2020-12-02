CONWAY — “This is not a Democrat or Republican thing, it’s a health thing. We are under a mask mandate and people need to adhere to it for the safety of everyone,” said state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) after she and about 130 other representatives, primarily Democrats, bypassed Wednesday’s swearing-in at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Nov. 19 issued a statewide mask mandate to try to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet more than 40 representatives, primarily Republicans, out of the 400 House members, said they planned to attend but not wear masks.
House Minority Leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) released a statement saying some members were concerned the person they may be sitting next to has been exposed to COVID and they do not want to turn the event into a super-spreader by going back home and exposing family members.
Legislators who chose to forgo the ceremony will be sworn in virtually by the Governor and Executive Council today.
Burroughs, Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock (both D-Conway), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) all opted out of attending Wednesday’s ceremony, where Chuck Morse was chosen Senate President and Dick Hinch House Speaker.
The attending lawmakers also returned the longest-serving Secretary of State in the country — Bill Gardner — and elected Monica Mezzapelle as State Treasurer.
The swearing-in ceremony was planned for indoors, but that changed Monday after the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that multiple members of the House had been exposed to COVID-19 during a caucus event 12 days ago at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
“Three representatives who attended the Republican caucus tested positive (for the coronavirus),” Burroughs said, adding, “We didn’t know if they were going to quarantine or if others had been tested or not.”
“There were over 200 people (at the Nov. 20 caucus),” said Knirk. “The rule is that people would quarantine for 14 days, which would be up to a couple of days from now. If we can’t trust people to wear a mask, how can we trust that anyone with symptoms wouldn’t show up to the swearing-in?”
Knirk and Burroughs watched the ceremony from their homes.
“It was a crazy situation,” said Burroughs. “A representative shared photos on a private site of people not in masks mingling with others in masks.”
She added: “None of us wants to see anyone get sick. My feeling is that we all have to make individual decisions because the state isn’t going to protect us.”
Reps. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) were among those who chose to attend the ceremony held outside on the field hockey field, which lasted for more than three hours.
“It’s going fine,” Umberger — elected to a sixth term last month after a two-year hiatus — said by phone from the artificial turf that the Wildcats call home. “It’s been a great day. It was cold because of the wind, but other than that, it’s been a good day.”
Asked if she was wearing a mask, Umberger replied, “Of course.”
She added: “Everyone is socially distancing. We’re spread out. Our chairs are at least 6 feet apart.”
The representatives who chose not to wear a mask were in their section of the field, Umberger said, adding, “They aren’t mingling.”
McConkey, who like Umberger is returning to the Legislature after coming up short in his 2018 bid, said he was “honored” to be sworn in for a seventh two-year term. “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” he said after Umberger passed him her cellphone. “The tradition of the House means a lot to me and it should to all of us.”
McConkey, who said he was wearing a mask, said he felt safe.
“We’re perfectly fine,” he said. “We’re all sitting a good distance apart.”
Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), who at 21 years old might be the youngest representative in Carroll County history, attended the ceremony and wore a mask. “I’m excited to serve the people of Wolfeboro and to be able to do good work and create good government down in Concord and in Carroll County,” said Deshaies.
Deshaies said there was a separate section for non-mask-wearers.
Rep. Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) was among the maskless. He said he felt safe doing so. He said the ceremony went smoothly.
“The sun was shining, the wind was blowing, it was outdoors, the chairs were spaced,” said Smith. “There was no reason not to show up. It was absolutely safe.”
Knirk, who will be sworn in to a third term today, said it “was a tough decision” not to attend the ceremony.
“I was torn,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be there for the ceremony, but it just wasn’t a safe environment. In the end, I chose not to attend so as not to be a virus vector.”
When COVID-19 found its way into the Granite State in late March, the House went remote with committee meetings but met in person twice in June and again once in September in the Whittemore Center at UNH.
“There wasn’t the surge that we have now,” Knirk noted. He said there is a group of representatives, known as “the Liberty Caucus” who “find it an infringement on them to have to wear a mask and therefore are willing to violate the governor’s mandate.”
Asked why people aren’t following the statewide mask mandate, Burroughs said, “That’s an interesting question, isn’t it?”
Reporter Daymond Steer and InDepthNh.org’s Garry Rayno contributed to this story.
